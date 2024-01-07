Gunter attorney: city could temporarily lose 1/3 of revenue

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - At Thursday’s emergency city council meeting, Gunter failed to reauthorize part of the city’s sales tax after council members were absent from yet another meeting.

“One half cent is set aside for roads and streets repair and maintenance,” Gunter interim city attorney William Stevens said. “That half cent for the roads is what’s on the block right now.”

Stevens said that if it doesn’t get reauthorized in time, it’ll be over a year before they can put it back on the ballot.

“The statutes require that that when it goes off the books, you have to wait a year to put it back on to make a new proposition,” Stevens said.

That means that Gunter would lose all of that potential revenue until it was re-authorized, and Stevens says that it’s a significant amount.

“Since the city lost all of its water revenue, it has only the sales taxes, revenue and some property tax,” Stevens said. “So it’s roughly a third.”

Stevens says there is a potential workaround after May’s special election.

“They can take up a proposition to change the general tax,” Stevens said. “Since the city is limited to 2 cents total, there’s a half cent that would be unused. They could move that half cent into the general tax.”

That would allow the city to collect that revenue, but it wouldn’t be allocated to only pay for road maintenance.

The council could still vote to use that money for roads, but Stevens says it’s not a perfect solution.

“Instead of a year and a half lapse, it would maybe be four months or five months,” Stevens said. “It would still be a loss of a third of the city’s budget for that period of time.”

Ultimately, Stevens says the city can avoid the revenue loss entirely if the council will come back and vote to re-authorize it before it lapses.

“If the only issue on the agenda was the tax issue, there really wouldn’t be anything to argue about,” Stevens said. “No reason not to show up, and that would be a workable solution for everyone.”

It may feel helpless, but Stevens says there is something you can do.

“The five aldermen and the mayor, ask them to set their differences aside at least long enough to get this tax issue done,” Stevens said.

