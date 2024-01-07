Texoma Local
Hayman scores 20 to lead Stephen F Austin over UT Arlington 92-73

Led by Kyle Hayman's 20 points, the Stephen F
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kyle Hayman’s 20 points helped Stephen F. Austin defeat UT Arlington 92-73 on Saturday night.

Hayman shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc for the 'Jacks (10-5, 3-1 Western Athletic Conference). Jalil Beaubrun scored 15 points and added six rebounds and five assists. AJ Cajuste was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (6-9, 1-3) were led in scoring by Akili Vining, who finished with 16 points, five assists and two steals. UT Arlington also got 13 points from Kade Douglas. In addition, Shemar Wilson finished with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

