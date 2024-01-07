Texoma Local
Marshall wins 79-75 against Texas State

Led by Obinna Anochili-Killen’s 21 points, the Marshall Thundering Herd defeated the Texas State Bobcats 79-75 on Saturday night
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 21 points in Marshall’s 79-75 win over Texas State on Saturday night.

Anochili-Killen was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 14 from the line for the Thundering Herd (8-8, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Kevon Voyles scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Nate Martin shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Brandon Love finished with 23 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Bobcats (6-9, 0-3). Kaden Gumbs added 15 points, four assists and two steals for Texas State. Jordan Mason also had 11 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

