Stars host the Predators after Seguin's 2-goal game

The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Tyler Seguin's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Stars' 5-4 overtime loss
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nashville Predators (21-17-1, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (22-10-5, third in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators after Tyler Seguin scored two goals in the Stars' 5-4 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Dallas has gone 22-10-5 overall with an 8-2-2 record against the Central Division. The Stars are fourth in the league with 133 total goals (averaging 3.6 per game).

Nashville is 21-17-1 overall and 6-4-0 against the Central Division. The Predators have conceded 122 goals while scoring 120 for a -2 scoring differential.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Stars won 3-2 in the previous meeting. Seguin led the Stars with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seguin has scored 13 goals with 15 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 19 goals and 24 assists for the Predators. Gustav Nyquist has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-2-2, averaging four goals, seven assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Miro Heiskanen: day to day (lower body), Jake Oettinger: out (lower-body), Jerad Rosburg: out (undisclosed).

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

