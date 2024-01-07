Texoma FC to host indoor soccer tournament, gear drive

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma FC is hosting an indoor soccer tournament and gear drive next Saturday.

The football club has partnered with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas to give back to kids in need across Texoma.

On January 13, you can drop off donations of lightly used or new sports gear at the Sherman Boys and Girls Club. All sports gear will be accepted, not just soccer.

TFC’s Inaugural Futsal Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

Saturday is the last day to register your team and pay the fee.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.