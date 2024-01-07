Texoma Local
Texoma FC to host indoor soccer tournament, gear drive

On Thursday, the club hosted an event in Sherman unveiling the team’s identity to the public and giving them a glimpse into their inspiration for the design - red for the historic Red River and magnolia white for Durant, Oklahoma’s city of magnolias.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texoma FC is hosting an indoor soccer tournament and gear drive next Saturday.

The football club has partnered with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Texas to give back to kids in need across Texoma.

On January 13, you can drop off donations of lightly used or new sports gear at the Sherman Boys and Girls Club. All sports gear will be accepted, not just soccer.

TFC’s Inaugural Futsal Tournament will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club.

Saturday is the last day to register your team and pay the fee.

