The wheels are rolling for a local roller derby team

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Sunday, The Dallas Derby Devils put Texoma Roller Derby to work.

The Dallas Derby Devils made a special appearance in Sherman to host a Bootcamp for Texoma Roller Derby.

“We wanted to make sure that jammers, blockers, pivots had a few tools in their tool boxes when we left off things that they can work on going forward, so we covered everything from jammer footwork and basic skills up to some pretty technical blocking drills, and this team did phenomenal today,” said Ashley Gill, “Gillotine Grace,” with Dallas Derby Devils.

Gill said though anyone can find a place in roller derby, this intense sport requires skill that isn’t learned overnight. “Roller derby is a very unique sport and I say it like we are doing offense and defense at the exact same time.”

This year, we’ll see some roller derby action in our own backyard. Texoma Roller Derby is on a roll and they practice at the Boys and Girls Club of Sherman. Executive director, Lindsey Manley, said just three years ago, they started the team with one goal in mind: to locally empower women.

“It was kind of a slow start, now we’ve got the skaters, we’ve got the talent, and now we have the venue, so we actually have a place to host bout,” said Manley.

Now the full female team is set to have a schedule for 2024.

But before that, Manley said that they are recruiting. “Our next round, which we call Fresh Meat, is joining us on Sunday, January 14th. So if you’re interested in joining roller derby, now is the time we’ll teach you everything. You don’t even have to know how to skate, so check out our Facebook page, that’s where we keep a lot of information,” Manley explained.

There are also opportunities for men to get involved to be a referee or any other non-skating official.

Copyright 2024 KXII. All rights reserved.