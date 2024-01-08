BIG Wind Overnight/Tuesday, Arctic Blast This Weekend

Wind Advisories are in effect for the entire region. A well-developed upper-level and surface low-pressure zone tracks eastward overnight, leaving Texoma within a belt of very gusty winds to perhaps 40 mph later tonight and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday should see mostly sunny skies on the dry side of the departing low, but it will continue windy all day with frequent gusts in the 35 mph range. Winds settle down under a clear sky with weak high pressure building in Tuesday night, easing up back to freezing for Wednesday morning. Milder winds blow Wed-Thu with highs both days in the 60-degree range - nice!

Several different computer models show a surge of arctic air heading in for the weekend; it is expected to arrive as two waves, with the leading edge arriving Thursday night. Some light snow or flurries may develop for a short window of time with the initial cold air surge, but accumulations are unlikely. Friday will be windy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

It looks like a mostly sunny and cold Saturday, with moderate breezes. However, a second surge of cold air couples with an upper trough to set the stage for potential winter weather developing Monday. The potential for wintry precipitation hinges on the track of a trough (low-pressure axis) that hasn’t even formed yet, so here’s what we know:

1) It’s going to be windy overnight and Tuesday. FORECAST CONFIDENCE: HIGH

2) An arctic blast, the coldest of the season, arrives this weekend. FORECAST CONFIDENCE: MOD-HIGH

3) Frozen precipitation is expected early next week FORECAST CONFIDENCE: LOW-MODERATE

