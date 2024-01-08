Durant community shows support for Huddleston family in battle with cancer

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Ben Robison says when his father in law Hud Huddleston, was recently diagnosed with cancer, the community came to help.

“He’s gonna have a couple months of chemo to do, he’s been out of work for a couple months already, so we’re just trying to help a man that helps everybody else,” Robison said.

He says family, friends and neighbors came out to the Elks lodge to support the Huddleston family with a chili dinner benefit and auction.

“He’s done everything for any of us at any time, so being able to show him we support and we care about him and give back to him, that’s all that matters. It makes me feel good to see that the community came together and show Hud what he means to us,” Robison added.

Robison says all proceeds from the benefit will go towards helping the Huddleston family pay for treatments and medications.

“It will help with travel and getting back and forth, I know his insurance doesn’t cover everything, you know how that goes, medicine is going to be expensive, I believe he’s got months worth of chemo ahead of him,” Robison said.

He says they will be having more benefit events for the Huddleston family in the near future.

“We’re going to have a poker run eventually, we’re gonna have more auctions going on, this was just put together in the last four weeks and it turned out for a good outcome for that, and it shows what Durant can do when we come together,” Robison stated.

Robison says with the community support, the Huddleston family remains optimistic.

“Hud’s a bull rider, he’s rode bulls his whole life, and he’s just a son of a cowboy so he’s looking at this like that, he’s got a good head on him and you can’t see that its worrying him at all. He’s full of hope and I think he’ll pull through and fight this just like he’s done everything else in his life,” Robison added.

If you would like to donate to the Huddleston family, you can make donations to their Venmo @Shaina-Robison or Cashapp $crookedRranch22 , or by visiting their Facebook page.

