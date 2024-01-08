Isaacs scores 21 to lead Texas Tech over No. 20 Texas 78-67, a day after assault lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 21 points to lead Texas Tech to an 78-67 Big 12-opening win over No. 20 Texas on Saturday night, a day after he was named in a lawsuit alleging sexual assault of a minor.

Isaacs was booed by Texas fans whenever he touched the ball, and at one point put his fingers to his lips after a 3-pointer to shush them. Isaacs, the Red Raiders’ leading scorer this season, scored six of Texas Tech's final nine points to close out the victory.

School officials said in a statement Friday night that he remains in "good standing" and can keep playing despite being named in the civil lawsuit that alleged the assault of a 17-year-old girl during the team's trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis in November. The age of consent in the Bahamas is 16, but the lawsuit says the girl was intoxicated and could not give consent.

The lawsuit filed in Lubbock County was first reported by ESPN.

Texas Tech officials said Friday the school is conducting its own investigation of the claims through its Title IX office. Police in the Bahamas did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press on Saturday night.

Isaacs was not brought to the postgame news conference, and first-year Red Raiders coach Grant McCasland declined further comment on the decision to keep playing him.

“The statement that was made by the university is the one that I'm going to stand by. We're committed to that,” McCasland said.

The lawsuit said McCasland and school officials were first told of the alleged assault on Dec. 14. Isaacs has played in five games since then.

Texas Tech's Warren Washington, who scored 15 points, said the team stayed focused on the game amid the news of the lawsuit.

“We're a family. We had one goal in mind and that was to win. We weren't thinking about anything else,” Washington said.

Texas Tech (12-2, 1-0) led 69-63 before Isaacs started the final burst with a driving layup, Chance McMillian dunked to stretch the lead to 10, and Isaacs scored again.

Red Raiders fans started chanting “Raider Power” in what may be their last chance on their Big 12 rival's home court. Texas leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next season.

“For us it's about winning a Big 12 championship,” McCasland said. “You’ve got to win road games and win all your home games.”

Tyrese Hunter scored 20 points to lead Texas (11-3, 0-1).

“This is the Big 12. Every game is going to be a dog fight,” Hunter said. “We have to keep fighting and playing defense to get ourselves out of it.”

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: How the school handles the lawsuit against Isaacs and the school's decision to keep playing him amid its own investigation will continue to hang over the program as long as he remains on the court or the case is resolved. And it will be a challenge for McCasland to navigate in his first year leading a major-college program.

Texas: Guard Max Abmas continues his march through the NCAA record book as he passed Duke's J.J. Redick for fifth in career 3-pointers. The graduate student transfer from Oral Roberts made four and has 460 for his career.

JOURNEYMAN JOE

Texas Tech's Joe Toussaint provided the spark the Red Raiders needed in the first half with 13 points, including 10 in a burst when Texas Tech took its first lead. Toussaint spent three years playing at Iowa and last season at West Virginia before heading to Texas Tech. He finished with 15 points and five assists.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

Texas plays at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati on Tuesday night.

