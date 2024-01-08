Hope you enjoyed the warmer weather this Sunday, as we are in for a wintry awakening this week. Hold on Texoma, it’s going to be a bumpy ride.

First up is Monday’s thunderstorms. There is now a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms in Montague, Cooke, Grayson and Fannin counties. The timing of these storms will be between sunrise and noon Monday. Strong winds, lightning and some hail potential are the primary threat with these storms. Base wind speeds will be between 20-30mph. Because these storms will be early in the morning, they will not have enough daytime heating to be fully severe. This storm system will intensify to our southeast as it moves out of Texoma.

As for Tuesday’s 20% chance for wrap-around snow chances: they’re now zero. The bigger concern on Tuesday will be 30-40mph northwesterly winds as Monday’s storm system exits Texoma.

Wednesday and Thursday will rebound with temperatures back in the 50s and even the 60s, but that is ahead of yet another system that will make next weekend the coldest of the season.

Rain chances are still uncertain with Friday’s system. What is certain is a strong surge of cold air will move through Thursday night into Friday that will make overnight lows in the 20s and the teens. Another system is forecast to move through at the end of the weekend that will extend sub-freezing conditions into Monday and Tuesday.

I encourage you to take this week to make sure you are prepared for multiple days of sub freezing temperatures starting Friday. We’ll be monitoring this very closely all week long.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

