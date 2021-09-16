SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Raising Cane’s is coming to Sherman next month and they’re bringing job opportunities with them.

The rapidly growing fast-food chain plans to open their first Sherman restaurant in Sherman Town Center by October and they’re looking for employees.

Now through October 18th, the company aims to hire over 90 local crewmembers to join them.

Candidates interested in applying for hourly crew and management positions should visit workatcanes.com and submit an application or text RCJOBS to 97211.

