SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman began construction on west Lamar Street a few weeks ago and had plans to wrap up all construction this Sunday.

Construction took longer than expected causing the city to post-pone the start of construction on Houston Street until this Saturday.

Houston at Hwy 75 is expected to be closed from 3-13 through 3-20 with Lamar Street resuming operations.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.