Advertisement

Black Lives Matter protest in Ada honors Anthony Meely, George Floyd

Hundreds of people came together for a Black Lives Matter protest in Ada June 5 in honor of Anthony Meely and Geroge Floyd, who both died in police custody.
Hundreds of people came together for a Black Lives Matter protest in Ada June 5 in honor of Anthony Meely and Geroge Floyd, who both died in police custody.(KXII)
Published: Jun. 5, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hundreds of people came together for a Black Lives Matter protest in Ada Friday evening in honor of Anthony Meely and George Floyd.

Participants marched to draw attention to police brutality and the unfair treatment of African Americans at the hands of law enforcement in the United States.

"I have a family member that was killed by the police, here in this town," said Tumain Black, one of the protesters. "This is for him and for everyone else around the world."

Community members handed out water from the side of Main Street, and people of all ages and backgrounds walked down the road side-by-side with police officers and Pontotoc County deputies toward the police department.

"It means a lot. Leading up to this, I was hurt. Being African American in this community, honestly, I was hurt. But being able to walk down these streets and do this for a good cause, it feels great. It's a blessing," said one of the protesters. "To see everybody come together as one, I think it's what we needed."

After reaching the department, the crowd kneeled for nearly nine minutes in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Protesters wearing red wanted to draw attention to the in-custody death of Anthony Meely in Ada in October 2019.

The 36-year-old man died after a foot chase and fight with an Ada police officer.

Bodycam video showed the moments leading up to his death when two people nearby stepped in to help the officer put Meely in handcuffs by standing on his head and legs. That is when police say Meely went limp.

Days after his death, family and friends protested at the Ada Police Headquarters demanding answers, and held a memorial march to honor him in November.

At that time, the department issued a statement denying any different treatment for Meely based on his race.

Latest News

News

Fannin Co. sees spike in COVID-19 cases from local prison

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
There are 178 active cases of COVID-19 at a Fannin Co. jail, health official warns there's no true threat to the public

News

Texoma man attempted to stop Kenosha gunman

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A local man had a close call in Wisconsin Tuesday night, where police said a 17 year old shot two people dead in a Black Lives matter protest.

News

Trooper shares story of arresting man who abducted Kingston teenager

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
An Oklahoma state trooper shares his side from the multiple agency arrest of a man who abducted a teenage Kingston girl.

Regional

Body found hanging from a tree was missing Fort Hood soldier

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow and Rosemond Crown
Fort Hood officials confirmed late Wednesday afternoon that a body found hanging from a tree in a wooded area near a popular local park was that of a missing soldier.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 6,699 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 113 deaths, with 5,568 recovered patients. There are currently 982 people infected across Texoma.

Latest News

News

Tishomingo baby waits for new liver

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A Tishomingo baby born with a rare liver disease is on the waiting list for transplant. Her family asks for help from the community.

News

Texoma physician gives tips on sending kids back to school safely during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Dozens of schools across Texoma have reported COVID-19 cases so far, and some even have had shut down. Trusted ER president Dr. Harvey Castro provides tips for parents to keep their child safe when sending them back to school.

Accidents

Driver killed after car hydroplanes, hits bridge on Sherman highway

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police say one person is dead after their minivan hydroplaned on a highway Wednesday afternoon.

Coronavirus

Grayson County reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Grayson County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 21.

Accidents

2 killed in Pontotoc County crash

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Two people are dead after a crash near Ada Wednesday morning.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma health department developing new virus alert plan

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KEN MILLER
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is working to revise the state’s COVID-19 alert system, which some state health officials have said is not “helpful” for areas at high risk due to the coronavirus pandemic, health department spokesperson Rob Crissinger said Wednesday.