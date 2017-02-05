Deployed army reservist surprises son at basketball game

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) -- A deployed Army reservist returned home and gave his son the surprise of a lifetime.

John Burt went to Kuwait and Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. He returned back Friday from his second deployment.

"Just really nervous, really excited and just ready to see him after a whole year," said Burt.

He said being away from his 7-year-old son this time around was much harder.

"I knew I was missing a lot of stuff that he was doing. I missed his whole football season, most of his basketball season," said Burt.

Waiting in the gym's concession stand for the game to start, Burt was counting down the minutes.

"I don't know how he's going to react, hopefully he runs over and gets a big hug," said Burt.

That's exactly what happened.

"He was on the other side of the world and it's been so long since I've seen him," said Burt's son, John Burt V.

He said he can't wait to spend quality time with his dad.

"Do karate lessons with him, play video games with him, play baseball and all that fun stuff," said Burt V.

Burt said he's grateful to be able to hold his son in his arm's again, instead of seeing him over FaceTime every Sunday.

"It's just beyond words for me. It's indescribable," said Burt.

Smiling from the stands, Burt watched his son play basketball for the first time this season. He said he's overwhelmed from the support.

“Just happy that people support us and take the time to say thank you,” said Burt. “I know that we contributed to the mission over there and helped defeat ISIS. That’s what made it worth it.”