Dozens run in honor of fallen OHP trooper

(KXII)
Published: Jan. 28, 2017 at 9:12 PM CST
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) --Texomans laced up their running shoes Saturday morning to raise awareness about the consequences of texting and driving.

The 2nd annual Trooper Nicholas Dees Memorial Run was held in downtown Durant.

Trooper Dees was killed while working an accident in January of 2015 by a man who was on his phone while driving.

Oklahoma's Don't Text and Drive Law was put in place after his death.

Proceeds from the race go to children of law enforcement officers who are pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice.

