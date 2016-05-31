Advertisement

Johnston County doctor honored for his wartime service

Dr. Eugene Bell
Dr. Eugene Bell(KXII)
By Marissa Budzynski
Published: May. 31, 2016 at 1:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. -- Dr. Eugene Bell has been a well-known figure in Johnston County for most of his life -- a life of service.

"I've served as a medical professional here for 40 years," he said.

Bell said he doesn't remember how many patients he helped during that time, but he does remember just the number of babies he delivered.

"I'm not sure exactly, but I think it's something like 1,008," he said.

Before starting his medical career, Bell had another job -- in the Army Air Corps.

Bell served in Germany during World War II as an engineer in the Air Corps. It's a time he says is hard to talk about.

"I was shot down over Germany and I spent 13 months in the prison camp before we were liberated," he said.

Memorial Day brings back difficult memories for Bell -- ones he says most younger people can't understand. "I don't know how I could tell them how I want them to think about it because they have no idea about it -- the young people," Bell said.

This Memorial Day, the Johnston County Veterans Center hopes to honor Bell's service in a special way.

The new Washita River Bridge is now dedicated to Dr. Bell and will bear his name for years to come. "I'm certainly grateful that they're doing this.

he said. "I never expected it, but I appreciate it very much."

Although this dedication honors Bell’s service to his country, he’s more proud of the services he’s provided to Johnston County. “My greatest accomplishment,” he asked. “Well I don’t know, just practicing medecine, I think.”

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

Those Who Inspire-Katricia Pierson
Those Who Inspire-Katricia Pierson
Those Who Inspire-Katricia Pierson
TMC Medical Minutes-Winter Fall Prevention
Those Who Inspire-Brazos Heck
Those Who Inspire-Brazos Heck
Those Who Inspire-Brazos Heck