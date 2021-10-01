Nucor Affiliates Announce Two Acquisitions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) announced two acquisitions today on behalf of The David J. Joseph Company (DJJ). The addition of these new recycling locations, representing a 10% growth in capacity, is consistent with Nucor's growth strategy and demonstrates our commitment to expanding the regional recycling platforms supporting our steel mills.

On September 30, Advantage Metals Recycling (AMR) completed the purchase of Grossman Iron and Steel located in St. Louis, Missouri. This acquisition brings AMR's total number of recycling facilities to twelve. "We are pleased to welcome the Grossman teammates to the AMR/Nucor family. They are well positioned to support our growing steelmaking capacity along the Mississippi and Ohio river system," said Mark Schaefer, AMR Vice President and General Manager.

Trademark Metals Recycling LLC (TMR) has agreed to purchase the assets of Garden Street Iron & Metal Inc. located in Fort Myers, Florida. This transaction will close on October 4, subject to normal closing conditions. This acquisition brings TMR's total number of recycling facilities to twenty-six. "The Garden Street teammates are a welcome addition to the TMR/Nucor team and will seamlessly add to our strong presence in the Florida market," said Brian Phillippi, TMR General Manager.

About The David J. Joseph Company

Founded in 1885, The David J. Joseph Company is a Cincinnati-based subsidiary of Nucor Corporation. DJJ is one of the largest scrap brokers/processors in the United States providing scrap brokerage, recycling and transportation services. Including these acquisitions, DJJ operates over 60 scrap recycling facilities, and thirteen U-Pull-&-Pay self-service used auto parts stores. AMR and TMR are both wholly owned by DJJ.

About Grossman Iron and Steel

Founded in 1920, Grossman operates a full-service ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycling facility, which includes an automobile shredder and a metal recovery facility in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Garden Street Iron & Metal

Established in 1989, Garden Street operates three full-service ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycling facilities, including an automobile shredder and a self-serve used auto parts store in Southwest Florida.

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

