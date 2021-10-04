Artisan Design Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Distinctive Kitchens & Baths

DALLAS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Design Group ("ADG"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Distinctive Kitchen & Baths, Eurocraft Cabinets and Distinctive Millwork (collectively "DKB"). Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DKB is a cabinet manufacturer, dealer, and installer serving the state of Florida.

"Our partnership with DKB will further our product expansion in Florida, an important area of growth for the company," said Larry Barr, CEO of Artisan Design Group. "We look forward to working with the Canters and their team," added Wayne Joseph, Vice Chairman of Artisan Design Group.

"We are excited for this opportunity to expand operations and partner with an industry leader such as ADG," said Adam Canter, President of Distinctive Kitchens & Baths. "At DKB, we value a family culture for our employees and for our customers, so we are glad to be joining forces with a company that shares the same values."

ADG is a provider of design, procurement, and installation services for flooring, cabinets and countertops, serving homebuilders, multi-family developers and institutional property owners. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, ADG operates more than 135 distribution, design and service facilities and coordinates installation through over 2,500 personnel across 25 states. ADG was formed in 2016 through the combination of Floors Inc. and Malibu Floors. ADG has completed twelve acquisitions over the past two years under Sterling's ownership. The company has completed twenty total acquisitions since its founding in 2016. ADG continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of flooring, cabinets and countertops specialists.

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP acted as legal advisor to ADG and Berger Singerman LLP acted as legal advisor to DKB.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity and private credit investment firm that targets investments in basic manufacturing, distribution, and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies at initial formation range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 61 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $14.0 billion. Sterling currently has over $5.0 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results and all investments are subject to loss.

View original content:

SOURCE Artisan Design Group