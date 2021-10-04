BrainStorm to Present at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of cellular therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Stacy Lindborg, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Research, will deliver a presentation at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, being held as a hybrid conference October 12-14, and October 19-20, 2021.

Dr. Lindborg's presentation highlights the expansion of Brainstorm's technology portfolio to include autologous and allogeneic product candidates, covering multiple neurological diseases. The most progressed clinical development program, which includes a completed phase 3 trial of NurOwn® in ALS patients, remains the highest priority for Brainstorm. Brainstorm is committed to pursuing the best and most expeditious path forward to enable patients to access NurOwn.

Dr. Lindborg's presentation will be in the form of an on-demand webinar that will be available beginning October 12. Those who wish to listen to the presentation are required to register here. At the conclusion of the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, a copy of the presentation will also be available in the "Investors and Media" section of the BrainStorm website under Events and Presentations.

About the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

The meeting will feature sessions and workshops covering a mix of commercialization topics related to the cell and gene therapy sector including the latest updates on market access and reimbursement schemes, international regulation harmonization, manufacturing and CMC challenges, investment opportunities for the sector, among others. There will be over 135 presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering and broader regenerative medicine technologies.

The conference will be delivered in a hybrid format to allow for an in-person experience as well as a virtual participation option. The in-person conference will take place October 12-14 in Carlsbad, CA. Virtual registrants will have access to all content via livestream during program dates. Additionally, all content will be available on-demand within 24 hours of the live program time. Virtual partnering meetings will take place October 19-20 via Zoom.

About NurOwn®

The NurOwn® technology platform (autologous MSC-NTF cells) represents a promising investigational therapeutic approach to targeting disease pathways important in neurodegenerative disorders. MSC-NTF cells are produced from autologous, bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) that have been expanded and differentiated ex vivo. MSCs are converted into MSC-NTF cells by growing them under patented conditions that induce the cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors (NTFs). Autologous MSC-NTF cells are designed to effectively deliver multiple NTFs and immunomodulatory cytokines directly to the site of damage to elicit a desired biological effect and ultimately slow or stabilize disease progression.

About BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a leading developer of innovative autologous adult stem cell therapeutics for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The Company holds the rights to clinical development and commercialization of the NurOwn® technology platform used to produce autologous MSC-NTF cells through an exclusive, worldwide licensing agreement. Autologous MSC-NTF cells have received Orphan Drug designation status from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). BrainStorm has completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial in ALS (NCT03280056); this trial investigated the safety and efficacy of repeat-administration of autologous MSC-NTF cells and was supported by a grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM CLIN2-0989). BrainStorm completed under an investigational new drug application a Phase 2 open-label multicenter trial (NCT03799718) of autologous MSC-NTF cells in progressive multiple sclerosis (MS) and was supported by a grant from the National MS Society (NMSS).

For more information, visit the company's website at www.brainstorm-cell.com.

