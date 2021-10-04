Newmark Announces Continued Global Expansion of Flexible Office Platform

NEW YORK and PARIS, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc., announces the expansion of its flexible office platform internationally – part of the company's broader strategy to offer a diverse suite of commercial real estate services throughout Europe and key regions throughout the world.

Newmark Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Newmark Group, Inc.)

Just months after acquiring the assets of Knotel, a leading flexible office platform with locations throughout the U.S., the U.K. and Europe, Newmark has acquired a majority stake of the start-up Space Management (DBA "Deskeo"), France's leader in flexible and serviced office space for enterprise clients. Based in Paris, Deskeo adds over 50 locations to Newmark's international flexible office portfolio. The successful operator is a dominant brand in its markets, and its portfolio will now leverage Newmark's growing Global Corporate Services ('GCS') group, which provides a comprehensive suite of workplace services to companies worldwide.

"Our acquisition of Deskeo, combined with the existing Knotel portfolio, is a testament to Newmark's long-term bullishness on the future of flexible office and our commitment to providing a diverse range of client services on a global scale," said Newmark Chief Executive Officer Barry Gosin. "Through our growing GCS group, we have developed the unique capacity to offer a truly holistic view on international real estate markets and to offer clients the solutions they need for those markets. Particularly as companies contemplate their headquarters, satellite and remote office strategies, our ability to provide a full spectrum of solutions via a single platform, from strategy to workplace design to workforce enablement, is invaluable."

Newmark's GCS group has experienced an intensive growth period as the company has invested in its global expansion through acquisitions and hiring. In 2021, GCS has added over a dozen new senior experts, including Chief Executive Officer Richard Bertasi in New York City and GCS Chief Operating Officer Mike Runicles in Singapore, and earned 231 new business assignments from 195 discrete clients in the first half of the year alone. The additions of Knotel and Deskeo position Newmark, and GCS, for further growth, equipping the group with a suite of services that meet the varying needs of modern businesses, including portfolio strategies, leasing, project management, facilities management, workplace strategies and more.

Deskeo offers flexible leasing for on-demand and tailored large-format workspaces and the services associated with the provision of those spaces. It is a plug-in extension to the GCS suite of services and provides Newmark with additional sites and resources in western Europe. The company was founded in 2016 by Benjamin Teboul and Frank Zorn to provide a variety of office solutions that can reflect its clients' organizational set-up and company culture and it brings to Newmark expert resources in market strategies, leasing, design and project management to aid in further growth. The pair will continue to lead Deskeo with Newmark to build and expand on their success to date.

"This is an exciting next stage for Deskeo, and we are thrilled to be joining and partnering with the Newmark team," said Frank Zorn, Deskeo Co-founder. "Newmark's vision to become a truly global company is very appealing." Deskeo's Co-founder Benjamin Teboul commented, "Together with the GCS platform, access to growth capital and synergies with Knotel, we can leverage the Deskeo success to date and continue to expand in the European and key international markets while providing space and services that occupiers need."

About Deskeo

Created in 2016 by Frank Zorn and Benjamin Teboul, Deskeo is the french leader in flexible and serviced offices for enterprise clients. Deskeo offers a complete real estate solution: Serviced offices and also Meeting and Events space for gathering needs, Design and Build Services to create workspaces for companies and finally, Hospitality, Facility and Property Management for real estate owners who wish to address the increasing demand of services from occupiers and to create exponential value for their assets. Deskeo is the real estate partner of companies such as Spotify, Shell, Hubspot, AXA and Tik Tok in their real estate strategy in France. To learn more, visit deskeo.com.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Acquisition of Paris-based office operator, Deskeo, supports U.S.-headquartered Newmark’s growing global operations, adding over 50 new flexible workspace locations with additional services capacity and reach in Europe

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newmark Group, Inc.