One Equity Partners Completes Sale of ResultsCX

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Equity Partners ("OEP"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced that it has completed the sale of ResultsCX (or "the Company"), a premier customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and 500 companies worldwide. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Realization Reflects Firm's Ability to Drive Transformative Growth Through Strategic Acquisitions

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., ResultsCX provides automation-enabled customer support, acquisition, enrollment, retention, membership assistance, technical support and transaction processing services to companies across the healthcare, telecom and cable, media and retail industries. With ~20,000 employees and 24 delivery centers globally, ResultsCX delivers comprehensive, omnichannel resolution-centered customer experience (CX).

In November 2015, OEP acquired ResultsCX (formerly known as The Results Companies, LLC) and simultaneously completed the transformational acquisition of TLK Group, a founder-owned and managed customer relationship management business. The Company subsequently completed three additional acquisitions under OEP's ownership: Corporate Call Center Inc., which expanded ResultsCX's presence in the healthcare sector; USA 800, which diversified the Company's financial and retail industry presence; and DeviceBits, which provided ResultsCX with an AI and machine learning-based customer service software platform.

These acquisitions and other strategic initiatives completed during OEP's ownership period allowed ResultsCX to increase its scale, to strengthen its sales operations and digital technology capabilities, and to grow its blue-chip customer base with a focus on vertical expertise. Part of OEP's strategy was to grow ResultsCX's presence and expertise in the attractive healthcare vertical. During OEP's ownership, the Company expanded its healthcare vertical which is the largest contributor to revenues today.

"Success in the BPO industry is still largely about people. We are grateful to have been able to partner with Chad Carlson and his leadership team as they shepherded the business through the difficult COVID period and quickly re-accelerated ResultsCX's growth. ResultsCX's commitment to innovation, its focus on creating a stable and attractive work environment, reducing employee attrition, and the Company's unending commitment to provide quality and effective customer service position ResultsCX for continued success," said Greg Belinfanti, Senior Managing Director, OEP. "Today, ResultsCX is well positioned to continue to scale and to transform the BPO industry through differentiated AI-powered technology and seamless end-to-end customer engagement solutions," added Inna Etinberg, Principal, OEP.

"We would like to thank OEP for their unwavering support and exceptional strategic guidance. Their partnership has enabled us to achieve transformational growth and to establish ourselves as a next-generation customer experience solutions provider," said Chad Carlson, CEO of ResultsCX. "ResultsCX has set the standard for using data-driven insights to create customer experiences that build brands and deliver high ROIs."

Dechert LLP served as legal counsel for ResultsCX and OEP.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm builds market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

About ResultsCX

For three decades, ResultsCX has been a premier customer experience partner to Fortune 100 and 500 companies. The company designs, builds, and delivers digitally influenced customer journeys that achieve the satisfaction and loyalty levels brands need to thrive and grow while improving efficiency and reducing costs. ResultsCX's track record for reimagining the customer experience to meet consumers' evolving expectations has driven growth to more than 25 locations and approximately 20,000 colleagues worldwide. The company's core expertise extends to actionable analytics, contact center as a service (CCaaS), process automation, and its own SupportPredict digital engagement software as a service (SaaS).

View original content:

SOURCE One Equity Partners