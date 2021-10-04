Starling Physician Recognized for Excellence in Patient Care Maryanna Polukhin, M.D. To be Honored During National Primary Care Week

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryanna Polukhin, M.D. of Starling Physicians is one of a select group of primary care physicians chosen out of more than 1,000 independent primary care physicians nationwide as a "Best Physician" during National Primary Care Week, Oct. 4-8. She was recognized for providing exemplary care to her senior patients.

A total of 32 physicians nationwide were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health, a company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met with patients, how much time spent with those who are chronically ill and their efforts to keep patients out of hospitals and emergency rooms.

"Dr. Polukhin is very deserving of this honor," acknowledges Starling Physicians CEO Sarit Patel, M.D. "She started a program to ensure senior patients can be cared for in the comfort of their own homes. She also works closely with care coordinators responsible for outreach to at-risk senior patients who have been isolated at home during the pandemic."

"These physician winners are lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D., chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. "We believe the movement to value-based care, like that embraced by these physicians, is a fundamental part of the solution."

Value-based care is a healthcare delivery model that puts doctors in the "driver seat" of patient health outcomes. Also known as advanced primary care, doctors are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health.

Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

National Primary Care Week highlights the importance of primary care providers to the U.S. healthcare system.

Starling Physicians is Connecticut's leading multispecialty group offering 27 specialties in over 30 locations.

