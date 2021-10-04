U-Haul Closes Kargo Repair Shop in Midwest City after 32 Years

MIDWEST CITY, Okla., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul-owned Kargo Repair Okla. City shop at 7525 SE 29th St. in Midwest City will cease operations today.

The maintenance shop had serviced U-Haul equipment since 1989.

U-Haul will maintain ownership of the property and use the 10,500-square-foot building for self-storage expansion at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Midwest City. U-Haul equipment in the region will now be serviced at Oklahoma City Repair at 5500 SE 59th St.

"We outgrew the shop space at the Midwest City location and decided to use our sustainable adaptive-reuse practice to convert the building into additional self-storage," said Scott Brackin, U-Haul Company of Oklahoma City president. "Having the ability to expand, and relocate our maintenance branch to a new location, translates into convenience and more product options for our customers."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better meet the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate facilities, or cease certain business operations at locations. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to new or existing U-Haul stores or shops.

Twenty-two Team Members will be let go as a result of the Kargo Repair closing.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

