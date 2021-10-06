Bridgelink Engineering Acquires Leading Renewable Energy Company BCR Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridgelink Engineering, LLC is proud to announce the acquisition of BCR Companies, a leading construction company in the renewable energy industry. Operating multiple locations across the United States since 2012, BCR Companies has grown into an industry leader providing general construction, civil and mechanical engineering for multibillion dollar solar and wind projects. Through this acquisition, Bridgelink Engineering is now poised to strengthen its engineering, procurement, and construction portfolio. A turnkey Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) company with over 700 employees and 21 large utility-scale renewable energy projects across the United States, Bridgelink Engineering is on track to output renewable solar, wind, and battery storage projects generating over 8GW of renewable power in 2021 thru 2023.

Bridgelink Engineering acquires BCR Companies, a leading construction company in the renewable energy industry.

Securing BCR Companies will compliment Bridgelink Engineering's purchase of Intermountain Electric at the beginning of 2021. Intermountain Electric, a transmission and distribution company operating for over 50 years, drives the electrical engineering portion of Bridgelink's business success. Bridgelink Engineering has consistently expanded revenues and maintained profits despite challenging market conditions in the energy sector. "As our solar and wind portfolio continues to grow, we are proud to deliver clean energy to the grid," said Cord H. Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Bridgelink Engineering. "Our vision has pushed Bridgelink to make it a top tier EPC in the world of renewable energy. Yet, it's like everything we are achieving is bigger than Bridgelink. It's about creating a world that is running on sustainable energy. The team is excited to see where this new journey takes us."

About Bridgelink Engineering

Bridgelink Engineering is a self-performing turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction company that has built a reputation for excellence in the renewable energy industry, most notably in wind, solar and battery storage. Bridgelink prides itself on providing comprehensive, multi-discipline solutions and continues to develop large scale renewable wind and solar projects across the United States. For more information please visit www.bridgelinkengineering.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bridgelink Engineering