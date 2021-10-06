CBD Kratom Takes Another Big Bite Out of the Big Apple With More New York Expansion Planned, CBD Kratom Opens Third Location in Flatiron

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom opened its third New York City store on October 1, 168 5th Avenue, Flatiron. Located in one of New York's most vital and vibrant neighborhoods, CBD Kratom's Flatiron store represents the third of six new locations being planned in New York City.

CBD Kratom has opened a new store in New York's Flatiron District.

"Our new Flatiron location gives us a terrific trifecta of New York City stores," said Dafna Revah, co-owner of CBD Kratom. "The Flatiron District is a diverse, welcoming, and historic area, and we are thrilled to be joining the neighborhood."

For the third time in five months, CBD Kratom has expanded in New York City. This spring, CBD Kratom opened its first New York City location in Chelsea on 4/20, the official holiday of the cannabis industry. In May, the company then opened a Lenox Hill store in the Upper East Side. In addition, CBD Kratom has plans to open stores in the Upper West Side, Upper East Side, Times Square, and SoHo.

Since opening its first store in 2016, CBD Kratom has expanded significantly throughout the country with 43 locations throughout six major cities: Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. The company offers more than 600 cannabis products including CBD, Δ8-THC, CBG, other cannabinoids, and more than 50 strains of pure kratom, and kratom speciality products.

Known for their excellent and tailored customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively trained staff will help customers find the right products for their specific needs while educating them through the world of cannabis and kratom.

"Widening our New York City footprint is huge, and we look forward to sharing even more quality products and services with the community," Revah said. "In 'The City That Never Sleeps,' we want to ensure everyone finds their fit, so when New Yorkers do sleep, they sleep well."

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 43 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit shopcbdkratom.com.

