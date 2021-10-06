Ocrolus Again Named to the 2021 CB Insights Fintech 250 List of Top Fintech Startups Ocrolus honored for achievements in financial process automation

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Ocrolus to the fourth annual Fintech 250 , a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology. This year's list was unveiled on stage at CB Insights' Future of Fintech conference in New York City. This is the second consecutive year that Ocrolus has received the Fintech 250 award.

"This is the fourth class of the Fintech 250, and it's also the most international, representing 26 countries. These 250 fintech startups are attacking an incredibly diverse array of financial services opportunities across 19 sectors, including digital banking, insurance, payroll, retail investing, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "The Fintech 250 has a history of spotlighting the very best fintech companies, and this year is no different. We're excited to see how these fintech startups disrupt and transform financial services in the years ahead."

"This year's Fintech 250 recognition reflects Ocrolus' continuing momentum in helping more and more financial organizations automate agile lending models," commented John Forrester, Senior Vice President, Product at Ocrolus. "We're excited to share the potential for more lenders to 'Build on Ocrolus' for document-driven processes."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights Intelligence Unit selected the Fintech 250 from a pool of over 17,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

Ocrolus is the only automation platform that analyzes financial documents with over 99 percent accuracy. The company has emerged as the leading Human-in-the-Loop (HITL) document processing and automation solution with full-stack capabilities: to classify financial documents, capture key data fields, detect fraud, and analyze cash flows, enabling lenders to make faster, data-driven decisions.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Ocrolus

Ocrolus is a document automation platform that powers the digital lending ecosystem, automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. The company provides modern document analysis infrastructure and has raised over $100 million from blue-chip fintech investors. Ocrolus enables financial services firms to make high quality decisions with trusted data and unparalleled efficiency.

Visit ocrolus.com to learn more.

