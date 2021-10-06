Six Flags Partners with CLEAR for Proof of Vaccination at Magic Mountain Six Flags Magic Mountain Guests Can Use CLEAR's Digital Vaccine Card for Expedited Entry

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world's largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU), the secure identity company, announced that starting October 7 on days designated as "mega events," all guests will be able to use the CLEAR app and digital vaccine card feature for proof of vaccination and expedited entry at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Six Flags is the first major theme park to partner with CLEAR - creating a seamless, secure experience for theme park guests.

(PRNewsfoto/CLEAR)

Rather than fumbling with fragile paper vaccination cards and drivers' licenses, guests can use CLEAR's digital vaccine card for fast and easy entry to Six Flags Magic Mountain. CLEAR's digital vaccine card is a free, mobile experience on the CLEAR app, which securely connects a person's verified identity to their proof of vaccination, to reduce public health risk and get people back to what they love. CLEAR was named an approved platform for vaccine verification by the The Los Angeles County Department of Health .

"We are pleased to be working with CLEAR—a proven leader in contactless solutions—to provide a safe, efficient method for vaccine verification," said Six Flags Magic Mountain President Don McCoy. "The safety and well-being of our guests and team members are always our top priorities, and this partnership is a key component of that continued focus," added McCoy.

"Six Flags is a special place to so many people, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help streamline proof of vaccination for a better park experience," said CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman-Becker. "CLEAR's digital vaccine card is giving people one less thing to worry about while letting them focus on getting back to what they love."

How It Works

Download and Enroll: Users download the free CLEAR app HERE , tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then enroll by verifying their identity and snapping a quick selfie. Users download the free CLEAR app, tap the blue digital vaccine card tile, and then enroll by verifying their identity and snapping a quick selfie.

Proof of Vaccination : There are multiple ways users can add proof of vaccination. Users can scan a SMART QR code like those provided by California , directly link to a vaccine provider or pharmacy in CLEAR's nationwide network, or directly upload their CDC vaccination card.

Expedited Entry: Once their digital vaccine card is created, users can enjoy expedited entry to Six Flags Magic Mountain as well as the benefit of a mobile digital vaccine card that they can use anytime and anywhere they need.

Privacy First: Privacy and security are at the core of everything CLEAR does. With CLEAR's digital vaccine card, users are always in control of their information. COVID-related information, including vaccination info, is stored in a highly secure environment.

This partnership builds on CLEAR's recent Come Back Better initiative to help businesses and organizations safely keep going. CLEAR's digital vaccine solutions are being used by more than 130 organizations across the country and across industries to help create safer environments, including the Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, Las Vegas Raiders, the state of Hawaii, Opentable, and many more.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About CLEAR

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 7 million members and 100+ unique locations and partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CLEAR