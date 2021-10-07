Mapp Delivers Exceptional Growth in the Third Quarter of 2021: Record High Demand for Mapp Cloud Continues

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, continues to grow at a record level in the third quarter of 2021. Following a successful first half of the year, Mapp recorded an even stronger new business performance in Q3 2021, with YTD sales bookings approaching a 40% increase compared to the previous year. The growth came from new customers, contract renewals across Mapp Cloud, successful cross-selling, and increased partner business.

Mapp Digital logo

In the US as well as in the European target markets, new customers were added or expanded their business with Mapp in the third quarter, including well-known brands such as West Ham United, Sensilab, Jelly Belly, Corel, Coop Online and Plasmon. Moreover, Mapp partnered with many new agencies, system integrators, and technology vendors, setting up future expansion into 2022. International partnerships were agreed among others with Spryker and Shopgate, and digital agencies such as GroupM, Accenture, Wavemaker and Kenscio became certified for partner business with Mapp.

Mapp is benefiting from the high demand for data-driven cross-channel marketing solutions. New attention stems from Mapp's AI-based platform, Mapp Cloud, being recognized in "The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Campaign Management (Independent Platforms), Q3 2021" report. The analysts rated the company a Strong Performer for its cross-channel campaign management. Mapp was awarded with five out of five stars in 13 categories. Integral to achieving this top rating are the capabilities in descriptive analytics, digital intelligence, reports, dashboards, and marketing performance management as well as in the AI-based planning and orchestration of cross-channel marketing.

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, comments on the outstanding results: "We delivered another powerful quarter of very strong new business and revenue growth, building on the momentum from our record results since beginning of the year. In the third quarter, numerous prospects and existing customers came on board to use our full suite of Marketing tools. This shows that cross-channel campaign marketing and intelligent cloud solutions are essential for business success. At the same time, we are increasingly focusing on partner businesses to provide customers with further opportunities – for example, our latest generation of eCommerce and DTC (direct-to-consumer) functionality will help retail and CPG (consumer packaged goods) marketers drive results immediately. Large and medium-sized companies need data-driven solutions that help achieve excellent results easily and effectively through highly personalized marketing. Using AI and an insight-led strategy is crucial to this success."

Customers benefit from the fact that Mapp Cloud is continuously being extended with new features and functionality. In September, Web Push was launched as another channel for insight-led cross-channel marketing and a new analytics API was introduced to provide data analytics programmatically.

About Mapp

Marketers and data specialists should always be able to focus on their core business instead of spending their time taming the technology behind it. With the insight-based customer experience platform Mapp Cloud, marketing decision-makers have more time for the essentials and can place their brand messages in the best possible way. Through customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies easily and effectively gain cross-channel customer insights from data, which in turn enable highly personalised marketing activities. Mapp's customers benefit from customised and self-optimising cross-channel campaigns based on AI-powered predictive models. Automated messages can thus be sent in the ideal marketing channel, at the optimal time and with the right contact frequency. Thanks to powerful one-to-one personalisation, maximum engagement as well as long-term customer retention are achieved. More info here.

Mapp operates offices in seven countries. Mapp's digital marketing platform helps over 3,000 businesses stand out from the crowd. Mapp's clients include Argos, Ella's Kitchen, Expert, Freesat, Francesca's, Lloyds Banking Group, MyToys, Pepsico, Quint, Vivienne Westwood, and The Entertainer.

Press contacts:

PR Agency: The PR Network

Jonathan Lenz

+44 (0)77953 74423

jonathan.lenz@thepr.network

www.thepr.network

Mapp

Harald Oberhofer

+49 30 755 415 120

harald.oberhofer@mapp.com

www.mapp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mapp