Destination Kohler: Two of the Best in the World

KOHLER, Wis., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kohler Co. is pleased to announce that The American Club resort hotel and the Kohler Waters Spa have been voted two of the best in the world for the fourth consecutive year in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards.

Destination Kohler- The American Club

More than 800,000 readers' votes determined the winners of the 34th annual awards, which were announced online on October 5 and will appear in the November 2021 issue of the magazine.

"We are thrilled to be the recipients of this award from the discerning readers of Conde Nast Traveler. It is an honor to be ranked among top national and global spa destinations," said Christine Loose, Vice President–Lodging and Wellness for Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate. "These rankings are a direct reflection of the continued dedication of our team to provide outstanding experiences for each guest who walks through our doors."

An historic landmark, The American Club was a dormitory in 1918 for Kohler Co. European immigrant workers and was transformed into a leading boutique hotel in 1981 by Executive Chairman Herb Kohler. Since then, the Forbes Five-Star property has continued to expand its offerings to engage with a wider variety of travelers. The elevated accommodations are outfitted with plush furnishings, Kohler Co. plumbing products and old-world charm. It is secured power wise with a Kohler stand-by generator.

An industry leader in hydrotherapy, Kohler Waters Spa offers year-round respite, featuring an impressive menu of innovative facial and body treatments. The highly lauded spa continues to expand its wellness capabilities, beginning with its flagship location at the American Club, and subsequent outlets at the Old Course Hotel Golf Resort & Spa in St. Andrews, Scotland; at LODGE KOHLER in Green Bay, Wis.; in Burr Ridge, Ill; and Lincoln Park in the heart of Chicago.

These award-winning entities are complemented in Kohler, Wisconsin by the resort's world-class golf. Travelers, both foreign and domestic, flock to the property's famed championship golf venues, Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run, which have collectively hosted two U.S. Women's Opens, the U.S. Senior Open, and three PGA Championships. The Straits course on Lake Michigan recently staged the 43rd Ryder Cup, which Sports Illustrated and a variety of others called the greatest Ryder Cup in history.

With Kohler Waters Spa at the forefront of wellness experiences, guests can also enjoy Yoga on the Lake, a premier, holistic yoga studio; Bold Cycle, a boutique, indoor cycling studio that motivates cyclists to ride to the next level; and Sports Core , a fitness health & racquet club with outdoor and indoor hot tubs on two bays of an idyllic lake.

For more information and reservations, call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com. Stay up-to-date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits, and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, were all designed by Pete Dye and all are in the top 100 of public U.S. courses. Straits hosted the Ryder Cup September 24-26, 2021. Also in 2021, Destination Kohler debuted the Baths of Blackwolf Run, a 10-hole, par-3 golf course. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest for exploration and escape year round. It has 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. It has a Kohler Chocolate shop where wonders can also be found at kohlerchocolates.com and a grocery you will wish were your own. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, a community unlike any other in the United States. It is one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

Lizbeth Rincon-Moss

Kohler Co.

Lizbeth.Rincon-moss@kohler.com

Destination Kohler- Kohler Waters Spa

Destination Kohler (PRNewsfoto/Destination Kohler)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Destination Kohler