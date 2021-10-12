Hawaiian Holdings Announces 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

HONOLULU, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA), parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. ("Hawaiian"), plans to report its third quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. An investor conference call is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day.

The call will be open to all interested investors through a live audio webcast accessible in the Investor Relations section of Hawaiian's website at HawaiianAirlines.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on Hawaiian's website.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Consumer surveys by Condé Nast Traveler, Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi. Now in its 92nd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline.

Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as once-weekly service connecting Honolulu and Tahiti and flights between Honolulu and American Samoa. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian is operating an adjusted flight schedule between Hawaii and Japan and Korea and has temporarily suspended service in Australia and New Zealand.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

