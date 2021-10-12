Mobility Joint Supplement, first product of Vital Pet Life's Plus line, aligns with latest consumer pet data

Clean Mobility Supplement takes on traditional pet mobility treat products with a proprietary blend of four sustainably-sourced ingredients and no fillers.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Pet Life, one of the fastest growing private companies in America, announced the release of the Mobility Daily Joint Supplement for dogs and cats of all ages. Their product aligns with the recent Kerry survey survey of 330 dog and cat owners in the United States, in which 90% of respondents said they believe it is "important to read ingredient labels before purchasing a pet food or treat." Pet mobility products can come in treat form and contain artificial ingredients, GMO's or fillers, adding extra weight, thereby compromising pets' movement and mobility.

Mobility Daily Joint Supplement, the first product of Vital Pet Life’s Plus line, takes on traditional pet mobility treat products with a proprietary blend of four sustainably-sourced ingredients and no fillers.

"Across the globe, pet owners are paying closer attention to product labels and are seeking pet food that contains simple, identifiable ingredients that they recognize," says Cynthia Rasmussen, Business Development Manager with Kerry's Food Protection and Preservation business.

The Mobility ingredients and their top benefits are:

New Zealand Green-Lipped mussels are known for their potent levels of Omega-3, EPA and DHA fatty acids, working with eicosatetraenoic acid (ETA) to reduce joint inflammation and pain. Contains glucosamine, chondroitin, zinc, and magnesium, beneficial for joint metabolism.

Krill Pristine Extract provides joint pain relief, cartilage and connective tissue support while promoting collagen formation thereby increasing flexibility, movement and mobility.

Organic Flaxseed , a rich source of fiber, contains high levels of the Omega-3 fatty acid alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) providing powerful anti-inflammatory effects.

Alfalfa Protein contains more than twenty vitamins and minerals including calcium, potassium, magnesium, vitamins C, B12 and D. Aids in nutrient absorption, assimilating proteins, calcium and other nutrients.

"We spent the last three years researching and formulating a clean and potent mobility powder product. The blend of Green-Lipped Mussel with Krill Extract is rarely found on the market, especially in combination with Certified Organic Flaxseed and Alfalfa Protein. Together these four sustainably-sourced ingredients support joint health while reassuring pet families they can trust and feel confident about what they're giving their pets", said Donie Yamamoto, founder and CEO of Vital Pet Life.

Watch the video of Buster, a 10-yr. old mini long-haired dachshund, who began taking a daily dose of Mobility Daily Joint Supplement in February 2020, four weeks after his Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) surgery. The product encourages tendon, cartilage and tissue growth while promoting collagen formation and flexibility.

The Mobility product uses a recyclable flexible eco-READY™ pouch ensuring:

It is made of high-barrier, all polyethylene (PE) single resin type for recyclability.

It displays the How2Recycle® label, a standardized labeling system designed to empower consumers to make responsible choices through easy-to-understand recycling instructions, saving plastic waste from ending up in the landfill.

About Vital Pet Life – Vital Pet Life is a California based, certified WBENC woman-owned business, featuring clean and sustainable pet wellness products. Ranked number 348 of the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, Donie Yamamoto founded Vital Pet Life in 2017, after moving to the US from the Philippines in 2011. Vital Pet Life's products include Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil , MSC certified 100% sustainable, Oatmeal & Aloe Vera Pet Shampoo and Liquid Glucosamine . Vital Pet Life's mission is working for animal advocacy in the healing and support of rescue animals. They donate products to and work side by side with local shelters and animal rescues. Find out more at http://www.VitalPetLife.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Vital Pet Life