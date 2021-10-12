Strickland General Agency, Inc., selects Input 1 Payments as official digital payment gateway provider

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strickland General Agency Inc., based in Duluth, GA, has selected the Input 1 Payments platform for accepting payments via ACH and debit/credit cards. By integrating Input 1's industry-leading digital insurance payment platform into Strickland's offerings, Strickland has significantly upgraded its agent and customer experience.

Strickland General Agency, Inc., selects Input 1 Payments as its official digital payment gateway provider

Providing a world-class customer experience is very important to us and adding Input 1 Payments to our operations will best serve our customers. – Cliff Strickland, Sr.

Strickland specifically searched for a payment platform built for the insurance industry that could handle a high volume of transactions while also providing real-time notifications to Strickland and their affiliated premium finance company. Input 1 Payments' ability to seamlessly integrate into Strickland's existing systems while providing their customers with a secure and user-friendly experience was what made the solution the perfect match for Strickland's needs. "After thorough research, we feel that Input 1 is the best-in-class solution in the insurance billing and payments space because of their focus on security, integration, configurability, and the customer experience. We needed a platform to seamlessly integrate with our current workflow and environment to more easily reconcile payments made. We also wanted an established platform that made e-payments, like debit/credit cards and ACH options, easy for our insureds and retail agents alike," said Cliff Strickland, Sr., President of Strickland General Agency, Inc. "Providing a world-class customer experience is very important to us and adding Input 1 Payments to our operations will best serve our customers."

"Input 1 Payments is purpose-built for the insurance industry and will meet Strickland's current and future growth needs. We're confident our industry-leading payment platform will continue to change the landscape for the insurance industry with simplicity and an unmatched pricing model that eliminates set up fees and monthly maintenance costs," said Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President of Input 1. "We are pleased that Strickland, a company with a long-standing reputation for being a progressive service-oriented MGA, will be using Input 1 Payments to provide their customers with the best possible payment experience."

About Strickland General Agency, Inc.

Strickland General Agency, Inc. is one of the most established and experienced Insurance Wholesale Brokers in the Southeast. They serve the needs of their customers when placing Specialty and Surplus Lines Insurance and are dedicated to offering service beyond expectations.

They currently write insurance in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

About Input 1

Since 1984, Input 1 has provided digital billing and payment solutions to insurance carriers, MGAs, banks, agencies, and premium finance companies located throughout North America. The company's insurance software and cloud billing and payment solutions provide online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually.

