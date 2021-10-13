Medicat Announces Beta Launch of New Medicat One Counseling The counseling solution designed for counselors by counselors

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicat announced today the beta launch of its new counseling software solution, Medicat One Counseling.

Medicat One logo

Medicat announces beta of Medicat One Counseling, counseling software solution designed for counselors by counselors.

Designed for Counselors by Counselors, the advanced technology and intuitive design of Medicat One Counseling will change the way you manage your entire clinic workflow. The fully-integrated, cloud-based platform and client portal support comprehensive care for student wellbeing and success while protecting counseling documentation with restricted permissions.

Innovative features include:

Integrated client portal

Advanced calendar & waitlists

Optimized documentation & note review

Collaborative intern training

Powerful role-based dashboards deliver actionable insights

World-class business intelligence reporting

Learn more and schedule a demo at www.medicat.com/counseling

"Working closely with our Product Advisory Council, comprised of counseling clinicians, has enabled us to create a solution that is truly designed for counselors by counselors," said Isabella Vickers, Licensed Professional Counselor & Director of Marketing for Medicat. "The intuitive design is based on extensive field research and a deep understanding of counselors' needs and clinical and operational workflows."

Medicat One Counseling is the latest release on the Medicat One platform. Previously released modules include Immunization Compliance Management and Business Intelligence Reporting powered by Tableau®, which have already been adopted by hundreds of customers. By constantly investing in product development and security, Medicat continues to provide innovative solutions that are highly secure, scalable, and easy to use.

"Medicat One Counseling is the latest product in Medicat's suite of software solutions built on the industry-leading software platform, Medicat One," said Daryl Rolley, CEO. "The release of this product is a major milestone for counseling clinics, and only Medicat One Counseling delivers fundamental business intelligence reports powered by Tableau to put crucial, actionable insights right at counselors' fingertips for better clinical and operational decisions."

Learn more and schedule a demo at www.medicat.com/counseling

About Medicat

Medicat is the leading provider of college health EHR and delivers the latest cloud-based Counseling and fully-integrated Client Portal technology and intuitive design for an incomparable user experience. Medicat's hosted solution sets the industry standard – 99.99% Service Level Guarantee. Specializing in workflow efficiency and seamless transition from other EHRs or paper-based systems, Medicat brings the benefits of going digital to every campus. To learn more and schedule a demo, visit www.medicat.com/counseling

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Medicat, LLC