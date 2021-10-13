TUT Fitness Group and CENTRED Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Promote TUT Exercise Equipment to Private Marketplace of 57 Million Health & Wellness Consumers

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group signs global partnership agreement with CENTRED wellness community

The agreement will promote TUT Fitness Group as a featured fitness brand to a private marketplace of 57 million affluent consumers of health & wellness products

Purchasers of TUT exercise equipment will also receive a free, lifetime membership to CENTRED community and concierge services

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - TUT Fitness Group Inc . (TSXV: GYM) ("TUT") announces that it signed a global partnership agreement with CENTRED to promote the TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ exercise equipment to CENTRED's app-based community of 57 million consumers of wellness products and services.

Per the terms of the agreement, CENTRED will promote TUT Fitness Group as a featured fitness brand, and earn affiliate commissions for each sale of TUT Trainer™ and TUT Rower™ exercise equipment. Consumer purchasers of TUT products will also receive a free, lifetime membership to CENTRED's private marketplace (valued at $1,500/year). Through this strategic partnership, TUT is able to capitalize on CENTRED's 57 million affluent members around the world.

CENTRED serves as a private, one-stop digital concierge where members can access personalized recommendations for fitness studios & products, spas, telemedicine, restaurants, excursions, retailers, and lounges in more than 200 cities worldwide. The app-based marketplace connects CENTRED's members with premiere and emerging brands and experiences, and provides tailored recommendations that prioritize its members' health and wellness during and after their journeys.

"We are excited about this partnership agreement because of the revenue potential it offers by exposing TUT products to a massive audience of affluent consumers, and also because we are able to give our new customers the gift of wellness with a free lifetime membership to CENTRED," said Rob Smith, Chief Executive Officer of TUT Fitness Group.

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness Group wants to revolutionize the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers. TUT Fitness products feature internationally patented TUT Plates™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™, which are being marketed and sold into the $9.5 billion market for home gym equipment.

Parties interested in resale, wholesale, regional and international distribution and licensing should contact Mark Addison, Director of Strategic Sales & Partnerships, at: m.addison@tutfitnessgroup.com.

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a Vancouver-based Canadian manufacturer of high-performance fitness products. The company has designed, patented, and manufactured one of the world's smallest (11.6 lbs), and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$9.5B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262 .

TUT's patented stackable resistance bands (TUT Plates™) allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads with up to 200 lbs of resistance. Utilized in both the TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™ this new breakthrough in functional strength and cardio training incorporates Time Under Tension to target every muscle group without the added pressure to joints or tendons, optimizing workouts, and raising the bar for personal home gyms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the TSX Venture Exchange's approval of the AGORACOM and Investor Relations agreements, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, the updates to TUT products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel and including those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and technology failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

___________________________ 1 Source ReportLinker https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/07/30/2070103/0/en/Home-Fitness-Equipment-Global-Market-Report-2020-30-Covid-19-Implications-and-Growth.html

2 Source: Global Market Insights, Inc. https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/09/24/2098446/0/en/Online-Fitness-Market-growth-predicted-at-30-through-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

