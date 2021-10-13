With the New York Return of "The Phantom Of The Opera," the Longest-Running Show in Broadway History, The Original Cast Recording is Available on Remastered 2CD And Digital Platforms

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 40 million copies sold worldwide, The Phantom of the Opera Original Cast Recording is the best-selling cast recording of all time. Originally released in 1987, the original "The Phantom of the Opera" cast recording was the first in British musical history to enter the charts at number one and is available to stream or purchase here.

With the New York return of “The Phantom Of The Opera,” the longest-running show in Broadway history, The Original Cast Recording is available on remastered 2CD and digital platforms. Performances resume Friday, October 22, 2021, at The Majestic Theatre.

In September, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Cameron Mackintosh announced complete casting for the New York return of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, the longest-running show in Broadway history. Directed by the late theater legend Harold Prince, PHANTOM is set to resume performances on Friday, October 22 at 8PM at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street) – the musical's New York home for all 33 record-breaking years.

As much a part of the city landscape as the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA remains an iconic New York City landmark. Tickets are on sale via Telecharge.com and in person at the theater's box office.

Cameron Mackintosh said, "Never in a million years could we have imagined that all of Broadway would be shuttered for nearly a year and a half, but I am thrilled that at last PHANTOM will be back where it belongs at the Majestic Theater from October 22nd in all its gorgeous splendor. It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for all the 125 people who bring PHANTOM to life every performance, so we are all overjoyed to be back rehearsing Broadway's longest-running musical and eagerly looking forward to the chandelier rising again. In front of a full house in 5 weeks' time. So let the audiences in and let the opera begin."

Andrew Lloyd Webber added, "I am a proud Brit, but Broadway has always been my spiritual home. To have PHANTOM lead the effort to bring our beloved community back to the stage is a moment of immense pride for me. The only heartache is that Hal will not be with us, but when we all return for our first performance on October 22, I know his spirit will be there, cheering our cast, crew and orchestra on and welcoming audiences back to The Majestic Theatre."

As previously announced, the complete PHANTOM Orchestra – Broadway's largest – also returns, under the continued musical supervision of David Caddick with the musical's original, lush orchestrations.

ABOUT THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Broadway's blockbuster phenomenon, Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street).

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has played to over 145 million people in 41 countries and 183 cities in 17 languages. It has won more than 70 major theatre awards, including seven Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards. PHANTOM has celebrated over 30 years on both sides of the Atlantic, and before the recent lockdown, the London production was in its 34th year and the Broadway production was in its 32nd.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA has been the largest single generator of income and jobs in Broadway and U.S. theatrical history. In the New York production alone, an estimated 6,500 people (including 400 actors) have been employed during its more than three decades run.

The musical's flagship London production recently reopened at its home and birthplace, Her Majesty's Theatre, on August 8 to rave reviews and just celebrated its 35th Anniversary.

TICKETING

Ticket prices range from $29–$169, with Premium tickets also available. To order tickets and for complete performance and holiday schedules, visit www.Telecharge.com or call (212) 239-6200. Patrons can visit The Majestic Theatre Box Office (245 West 44th Street), Monday through Saturday, 10AM-6PM.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Buy tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA now for any performance through January 17, 2022 and you can either refund or exchange your tickets into any other date up until 48 hours before the performance.

SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers and staff. The Broadway League recently announced that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theatre staff, for all performances through October 2021. Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theatre, except while eating or drinking in designated locations. Under the policy, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

