Alaris Announces "Camps by Alaris" Partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions, Leading Provider of Club Management Solutions in the Health Club and Fitness Industry Camps by Alaris will provide a seamless, centralized experience for ABC customers in need of Camp Management

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaris , known for helping fitness clubs go fully digital by streamlining check-in experiences and improving operations, has announced a new partnership with ABC Fitness Solutions. Together, the companies have developed Camps by Alaris, a seamlessly integrated solution that will allow ABC Fitness Solutions' customers with expanded service offerings, such as kids club, afterschool programs and camps, to streamline and centralize online registration and digital check-in experiences The solution also provides dynamic reporting insights, which empower owners to make critical, cost-saving decisions, and has enhanced check-out security to ensure child safety and peace of mind for parents.

"For over a decade, Alaris has been helping Health Clubs unlock value by streamlining their Camp and Childcare programming. Especially important in today's environment, improved Camp offerings have been shown to both improve member retention and drive much needed additional revenue. We are excited to partner with ABC Fitness Solutions on this fully integrated solution to provide value to the thousands of clubs that they serve," says Jeremy Kelstrom, Founder & CEO of Alaris.

According to Jennifer Mellet, Chief Revenue Officer at ABC, a lot of their customers currently rely on manual processes for secondary and programmatic revenue streams. "This is critical functionality for a growing sector, and until now we have not been able to service our customers effectively." Youth programs in health clubs have seen a 300% increase over the last 25 years and are very profitable.

Camps by Alaris is the latest addition to ABC IGNITE, ABC's next generation fitness club management solution. "We're on a mission to promote heathier lives by helping clubs put their members first. This is another step in our journey to redefine how fitness operators and their members interact with technology to reach their respective goals. Mentally and physically kids benefit from movement as much as their parents do," continues Mellet, a mother of 2 tween girls.

Camps by Alaris will launch in October of 2021 at IHRSA in Dallas, Texas and will be readily available to customers of ABC Fitness Solutions. Both ABC and Alaris will be exhibiting at IHRSA 2021 in Dallas, TX. Please visit them at booths 100 and 1303, respectively, for more information.

About Alaris

Established in 2009, Alaris helps Fitness and Rec Centers go fully digital by streamlining their check-in experiences, including Camps, Kids Club and Group Fitness. Alaris is configured to each Center's unique check-in workflows and integrated with industry-leading Club Management Software, such as ABC. Alaris Dynamic Reporting insights empower Centers to make critical cost-saving decisions.

About ABC Fitness Solutions

ABC Fitness Solutions (www.abcfitness.com) is the premier provider of software and related services for the health and fitness industry. Building on a reputation for excellence in support for clubs and their members, ABC is the trusted provider to boost performance and create a Total Fitness Experience for members of clubs of all sizes, whether a national franchise, regional chain or a local gym. Founded in 1981, ABC helps nearly 16,000 clubs and facilities globally perform better and more profitably, offering a comprehensive SaaS club management solution that enables club operators to achieve optimal performance. ABC Fitness Solutions is a Thoma Bravo portfolio company, a private equity firm focused on investing in software and technology companies (thomabravo.com).

View original content:

SOURCE Alaris