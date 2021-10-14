Avail Medsystems Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Daniel Hawkins, CEO of Avail Medsystems, as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 at its Builders + Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Hawkins as one of 100 entrepreneurs from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Hawkins is the founder and CEO of Avail Medsystems, a medical technology company building a remote access network where clinical expertise is shared to and from the operating room in real-time enabling physicians to collaborate and work with the medical device industry on demand, from anywhere. Throughout his 28-year career, Hawkins has focused on identifying and closing gaps that prevent patients from receiving the best possible care. He is an inventor on over 160 patents and applications and has held roles in a range of large and emerging medical technology companies. Hawkins is a co-founder of Calibra Medical (CeQur) and founder of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) where he served as CEO prior to starting Avail. Hawkins was also honored by Goldman Sachs at its Builders + Innovators Summit in 2017 for his work at Shockwave.

"I'm humbled to be chosen as one of the 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs of 2021 by Goldman Sachs," said Hawkins. "I want to thank the selection committee for the honor of re-joining an elite group of entrepreneurs who, in their specific industries, are building world-class organizations that create enormous value for their customers, employees and investors."

"Innovation doesn't happen just anywhere; it thrives where there's a wide range of thoughts and perspectives," said David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO of Goldman Sachs. "One of our great strengths is our ability to bring together people from different walks of life and to spark conversations today that will lead to breakthroughs tomorrow. The leaders we've chosen to highlight at our Builders + Innovators Summit are truly remarkable, and we are pleased to recognize Daniel as one of this year's most intriguing entrepreneurs."

In addition to honoring 100 entrepreneurs, the summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Avail Medsystems

Avail Medsystems is a pioneering technology company. Its product the Avail System is designed to seamlessly connect interventionalists and surgeons to remote experts and device industry representatives to facilitate collaboration during medical procedures. Avail's immersive hardware and software platform enables instant, HIPAA-HITECH protected, two-way audio/visual communication with high-definition video and surgical imaging views and telestration capabilities. Avail offers a SaaS-based pricing model, without a capital equipment purchase, and includes a comprehensive approach to service and support. For more information about Avail Medsystems, visit Avail.io and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

