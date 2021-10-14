Meridian Bioscience to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on November 12, 2021

CINCINNATI, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a leading global provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results Friday, November 12, 2021.

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Baldasare, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Meridian is introducing a live webcast for this and future earnings calls. This will provide the best experience for tuning into the discussion. The link to access the webcast can be found at investor.meridianbioscience.com or directly here.

If you are unable to join the webcast, you may join by telephone. From the U.S., dial (877) 407-0890, or from outside the U.S., dial (201) 389-0918, and provide the code 13724028.

A replay of the conference call will also be available by webcast for 1 year beginning 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 12, 2021 using the link provided at investor.meridianbiocience.com.

