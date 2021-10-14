tab32 Names Melissa LuVisi As Chief Strategy Officer

ROCKLIN, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced the appointment of long-time executive and senior leader Melissa LuVisi as the company's Chief Strategy Officer. In the newly created role, LuVisi will work closely with CEO Kiltesh Patel, the board of advisors, and the senior leadership team to drive corporate strategy across all areas, including account management, sales, marketing, and R&D.

Since joining tab32 as VP of marketing/sales, LuVisi has played an instrumental role in bringing tab32's innovative solution to the dental community. Making $1M+ in sales her first year, Melissa has cultivated a deep expertise across the industry spending the last few years focusing on the ever-evolving emergence of dental service organizations (DSOs).

Drawing on 15 years of experience in digital marketing, social media, and tech, LuVisi shaped tab32's brand stories to raise awareness of its game-changing technologies. Her innovative marketing strategies challenge the industry's status quo, forcing competitors to elevate their content around dental technology advancement and enterprise needs. Unafraid to use social platforms such as YouTube to drive these marketing efforts, Melissa has worked with dozens of practitioners, managers, and business leaders to tackle tough conversations around data warehousing, tech consolidation, and patient-first workflows.

LuVisi's evolving role at tab32 also saw her lead the company's business development efforts, brokering and strengthening relationships with some of the industry's largest and fastest growing DSOs, including Specialty Dental Brands, Smile Dental America, and Full Smiles. Along the way, she has demonstrated exceptional strategic acumen in identifying DSO growth opportunities and pain points.

Before joining tab32 in 2017, LuVisi ran a boutique marketing firm and was frequently quoted as a digital marketing expert. Earlier in her career, LuVisi was instrumental in launching the tech-enabled auditing arm of Fedex Ground real estate department, and served as one of the first executive team members at Tender Greens Restaurants, a $200M restaurant group with 25+ locations.

"In the last five years Melissa and I have worked to grow the company 100% year after year. This new role is a natural fit for her as she has had her hand in every aspect of our company. Her commitment, loyalty and proven track record for success will lead tab32 into its next phase of growth," said Patel. "She is a strong advocate for women and has transformed into an influential voice in dentistry. I look forward to continuing our work together."

"I have always admired Kiltesh's integrity and technical expertise. He has built an unparalleled team of experts here at tab32, and it is an honor to take this next step in my career alongside him," LuVisi said. "Change doesn't happen overnight but with the right tools, innovation and commitment, I know we will continue to push the dental industry forward and lead by example."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. Providers use tab32 to track 9.3 million appointments, 7.3 million patients, and 100+ million radiology xrays, with 1+ million monthly patient engagements and $375 million of annual revenues flowing through the platform. The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

