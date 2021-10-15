Eagle Hill Consulting's Carlene Hastings Named a Rising Star by Consulting Magazine

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlene Hastings with Eagle Hill Consulting is a 2021 Rising Star of the Profession, according to Consulting Magazine. Hastings is recognized for her excellence in the public service sector.

Eagle Hill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Hill Consulting)

Eagle Hill's Carlene Hasting is a Rising Star because she achieves for clients and delivers for her team members.

Consulting's Rising Stars of the Profession marks the best, the brightest and leaders for their accomplishments, impact and individualism. Hastings and her fellow winners are redefining traditional rules and helping to make the consulting practice stronger than ever. Read Hastings award profile here.

"Carlene achieves for clients, and she also delivers for her team members," says Melissa Jezior, Eagle Hill's president and chief executive officer. "She intuitively understands that putting people first results in business success."

"What stands out about Carlene is that she can adapt and thrive in any situation. During the pandemic Carlene stayed focused on her team, finding unique ways to connect virtually with her co-workers to sustain their morale during an immensely challenging time. She made a point of sending positive messages and listening to her team each day, and Carlene hosted social activities like virtual wine tastings. Her heart and care for her team made all the difference," Jezior said.

Hastings joined Eagle Hill in 2015 after working in the wine industry, quickly rising through the ranks to theleadership team. She's has played in integral role supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), leading the delivery of technical services in a manner that is aligned with the agency's overarching organizational strategy and leadership development. She's also a leader in the business development arena, with demonstrated success directing proposals and agency contracts.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy & Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors, from financial services to healthcare to media & entertainment. Eagle Hill has offices in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Boston, MA and Seattle, WA. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eagle Hill Consulting