Harborside Announces Retail Partnership with RNBW, a New Premium Brand at the Intersection of Cannabis and Live Music

OAKLAND, CA, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced it has entered into a retail partnership with RNBW , a new premium cannabis brand produced in collaboration with music giant Insomniac, to sell RNBW products at Harborside dispensaries throughout California. The partnership places Harborside at the intersection of live music and cannabis culture.

"We're thrilled to partner with RNBW and support cannabis' rapid transition from underground into mainstream culture while adding a high-quality product line to our robust retail offering," said Matt Hawkins, Chairman and Interim CEO of Harborside. "Nineteen U.S. states and Washington D.C. have legalized adult-use cannabis and the public overwhelmingly advocates for expanded access to recreational cannabis. Harborside is proud to make our stake at the intersection of live music and cannabis, two activities that have been enjoyed concurrently for generations."

RNBW's current product offering includes premium flower, with prerolls, edibles and vapes to be released in the coming weeks. RNBW products are available at Harborside Oakland , San Jose , San Leandro and Desert Hot Springs retail locations and online or for delivery via Amuse beginning Sunday.

On Sunday, October 17 and Monday, October 18, Harborside is offering special ticket bundles containing RNBW products and tickets to the 25th Anniversary of Electric Daisy Carnival, the world's largest dance music festival. RNBW is also available on rnbw.world and at select premium retailers in California and Nevada.

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. In 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

RNBW is a premium brand for creators, music lovers, and believers in the power of cannabis. Through fully-immersive and exclusive integrations with live music events, RNBW World puts the experience of consuming exceptional cannabis first and foremost. Its products are created with the highest standards and distributed by the best partners in the industry, allowing each consumer to use them freely, to feel real, and be the headliner of his or her own journey.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, the availability of additional RNBW product categories and ticket bundles.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; expectations regarding the size of the cannabis markets where the Company operates; changing consumer habits; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion; political, social and environmental uncertainties; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; employee relations and the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on cultivation, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products in the markets where the Company operates. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, these activities are currently illegal under United States federal law. Additional information regarding this and other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Listing Statement dated May 30, 2019, and in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2020, filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

