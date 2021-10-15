American Savings Bank Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HONOLULU, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (American), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE - HE), today reported net income of $19.3 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $30.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $12.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

"We're pleased with our financial results for the third quarter, which reflect continued solid performance and good credit quality, the latter of which drove an additional release of reserves. The governor's recent announcement encouraging visitors to return is a positive sign for our local economy and community," said Ann Teranishi, president and chief executive officer of American. "We continue to build our capabilities to provide even more value to our customers through digital banking services and customized financial solutions, while delivering the superior customer experience we're known for," said Teranishi.

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2021 net interest income was $60.3 million compared to $60.8 million in the linked quarter and $57.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The relatively flat net interest income versus the linked quarter reflected the impact of lower yields and lower recognition of fees associated with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan portfolio, partially offset by higher earning assets driven by increased liquidity from continued deposit growth. The increase in net interest income versus the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth in earning assets, lower cost of funds and higher fee income associated with the PPP loan portfolio. Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 2.90% compared to 2.98% in the linked quarter and 3.12% in the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the first nine months of 2021 was 2.94% compared to 3.34% for the same period in 2020.

The results for the third quarter of 2021 included a negative provision for credit losses of $1.7 million, reflecting credit upgrades in the commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios and consumer loan paydowns. This compares to a negative provision for credit losses of $12.2 million in the linked quarter and a provision for credit losses of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. As of September 30, 2021, American's allowance for credit losses to outstanding loans was 1.48% compared to 1.51% as of June 30, 2021 and 1.67% as of September 30, 2020.

The net charge-off ratio for the third quarter of 2021 was 0.03%, compared to 0.04% in the linked quarter and 0.32% in the third quarter of 2020. Nonaccrual loans as a percent of total loans receivable held for investment were 0.97% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.03% in the linked quarter and 0.77% in the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income was $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $15.2 million in the linked quarter and $19.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest income from the linked quarter was primarily due to lower fee income from financial services and lower mortgage banking income, partially offset by higher bank-owned life insurance income and fee income on deposit liabilities. The decrease in noninterest income from the prior year quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income.

Third quarter of 2021 noninterest expense was $51.5 million, compared to $48.2 million in the linked quarter and $47.3 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the linked and prior year quarters was primarily due to higher incentive compensation costs reflecting the bank's strong performance for the first nine months of the year. The third quarter of 2021 also included higher data processing expense as the bank upgrades its technology and data analytic capabilities, partially offset by lower occupancy costs as the bank continues to optimize its branch footprint in connection with its digital transformation.

Total earning assets as of September 30, 2021 were $8.4 billion, up 9.3% from December 31, 2020.

Total loans were $5.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, down 1.3% compared to June 30, 2021 and down 4.0% from December 31, 2020. The reduction in the loan portfolio during the quarter included approximately $111 million in forgiven PPP loans, as well as declines in the home equity line of credit and consumer portfolios. The decrease in these portfolios was partially offset by growth in the residential, commercial and commercial real estate loan portfolios. Excluding PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by $46 million or 0.9% compared to June 30, 2021.

The investment securities portfolio was $3.1 billion as of September 30, 2021, up 39.8% from December 31, 2020 as growth in deposits continued to outpace loan growth. The portfolio is primarily comprised of securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies or U.S. government sponsored agencies.

Total deposits were $8.0 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 1.3% compared to June 30, 2021 and an increase of 8.0% from December 31, 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the average cost of funds was 0.06%, down one basis point versus the linked quarter and down seven basis points versus the prior year quarter.

For the third quarter of 2021 return on average equity was 10.3%, compared to 16.8% in the linked quarter and 6.8% in the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets was 0.86% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.38% in the linked quarter and 0.61% in the same quarter last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, American paid dividends of $12.0 million to HEI. American had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.0% as of September 30, 2021.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA

(Unaudited)





Three months ended

Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands)

September 30,

2021

June 30, 2021

September 30,

2020

2021

2020 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 49,445



$ 51,026



$ 52,419



$ 150,418



$ 161,505

Interest and dividends on investment securities

11,996



11,040



7,221



31,709



22,939

Total interest and dividend income

61,441



62,066



59,640



182,127



184,444

Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

1,176



1,281



2,287



3,919



8,945

Interest on other borrowings

5



23



61



55



449

Total interest expense

1,181



1,304



2,348



3,974



9,394

Net interest income

60,260



60,762



57,292



178,153



175,050

Provision for credit losses

(1,725)



(12,207)



13,970



(22,367)



39,504

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

61,985



72,969



43,322



200,520



135,546

Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,800



5,464



4,233



15,337



11,906

Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,262



3,904



3,832



12,029



11,842

Fee income on other financial products

2,124



2,201



1,524



6,767



4,608

Bank-owned life insurance

2,026



1,624



1,965



6,211



4,432

Mortgage banking income

1,272



1,925



7,681



7,497



15,933

Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—



—



—



528



9,275

Other income, net

283



76



(231)



631



(69)

Total noninterest income

14,767



15,194



19,004



49,000



57,927

Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

30,888



27,670



26,431



86,595



77,287

Occupancy

5,157



5,100



5,693



15,226



16,402

Data processing

4,278



4,533



3,366



13,162



11,052

Services

2,272



2,475



2,624



7,609



7,907

Equipment

2,373



2,394



2,001



6,989



6,630

Office supplies, printing and postage

1,072



978



1,187



3,094



3,577

Marketing

995



665



727



2,308



1,908

FDIC insurance

808



788



714



2,412



1,567

Other expense1

3,668



3,568



4,556



9,790



15,813

Total noninterest expense

51,511



48,171



47,299



147,185



142,143

Income before income taxes

25,241



39,992



15,027



102,335



51,330

Income taxes

5,976



9,708



2,877



23,230



9,405

Net income

$ 19,265



$ 30,284



$ 12,150



$ 79,105



$ 41,925

Comprehensive income (loss)

$ 7,581



$ 47,283



$ 13,543



$ 38,666



$ 62,885

OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.86



1.38



0.61



1.21



0.73

Return on average equity

10.26



16.76



6.75



14.31



7.95

Return on average tangible common equity

11.52



18.92



7.62



16.11



9.00

Net interest margin

2.90



2.98



3.12



2.94



3.34

Efficiency ratio

68.66



63.42



61.99



64.80



61.01

Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.03



0.04



0.32



0.08



0.41

As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.97



1.03



0.77









Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.48



1.51



1.67









Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.3



7.5



8.0









Tier-1 leverage ratio

8.0



8.0



8.3









Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 12.0



$ 23.0



$ —



$ 40.0



$ 28.0







1 The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2021 include approximately $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, of certain direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. The three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020 include approximately $0.7 million and $4.5 million, respectively, of certain significant direct and incremental COVID-19 related costs. These costs for the first nine months of 2020, which have been recorded in Other expense, include $2.4 million of compensation expense and $1.7 million of enhanced cleaning and sanitation costs.





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B.

BALANCE SHEETS DATA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets







Cash and due from banks

$ 109,942



$ 178,422

Interest-bearing deposits

80,007



114,304

Cash and cash equivalents

189,949



292,726

Investment securities







Available-for-sale, at fair value

2,580,830



1,970,417

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

491,871



226,947

Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost

10,000



8,680

Loans held for investment

5,122,124



5,333,843

Allowance for credit losses

(75,944)



(101,201)

Net loans

5,046,180



5,232,642

Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

53,998



28,275

Other

555,401



554,656

Goodwill

82,190



82,190

Total assets

$ 9,010,419



$ 8,396,533

Liabilities and shareholder's equity







Deposit liabilities–noninterest-bearing

$ 2,931,394



$ 2,598,500

Deposit liabilities–interest-bearing

5,045,144



4,788,457

Other borrowings

129,305



89,670

Other

168,064



183,731

Total liabilities

8,273,907



7,660,358

Common stock

1



1

Additional paid-in capital

353,429



351,758

Retained earnings

408,575



369,470

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes







Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities $ (20,322)



$ 19,986



Retirement benefit plans (5,171)

(25,493)

(5,040)

14,946

Total shareholder's equity

736,512



736,175

Total liabilities and shareholder's equity

$ 9,010,419



$ 8,396,533





This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC.

