A joint patent application for MALT1 inhibitors published

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medivir AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: MVIR) today announces that a joint patent application for MALT1 inhibitors submitted together with Rheos Medicines, Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, has been made public.

The patent application is an outcome of the option agreement that was previously entered into between the two companies regarding Medivir's preclinical MALT1 project. Neither target nor partner has previously been disclosed. Under the option agreement, Rheos has the right to evaluate Medivir's MALT1 inhibitors in addition to its own internal work in this field.

- "This option agreement is a good example of how Medivir is creating value out of early internal research programs that were terminated in connection with the strategic shift made in 2018" says Magnus Christensen, Interim CEO of Medivir.

About Medivir



Medivir develops innovative drugs with a focus on cancer where the unmet medical needs are high. The drug candidates are directed toward indication areas where available therapies are limited or missing and there are great opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir is focusing on the development of MIV-818, a pro-drug designed to selectively treat liver cancer cells and to minimize side effects.

Collaborations and partnerships are important parts of Medivir's business model, and the drug development is conducted either by Medivir or in partnership. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, is exclusively outlicensed to IGM Biosciences (Nasdaq: IGMS) to be developed in combination with IGM-antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors. Medivir's share (ticker: MVIR) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. www.medivir.com.

