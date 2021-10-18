Insiteflow Raises $2.3M to Accelerate Electronic Healthcare Record (EHR) Workflow Interoperability

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Insiteflow, Inc . – the leading platform for EHR workflow interoperability - today announced $2.3M in financing led by Silverton Partners with participation from Congress Ave Ventures, Alumni Ventures and Service Provider Capital.

The funding will accelerate the expansion of its customer base and proprietary cloud-based platform.

"Clinicians do not have time to leave their EHRs to access and use the constantly expanding set of external, third-party healthcare analytics, guidelines and other solutions. This often leads to missed opportunities to improve care, quality and revenue," said Insiteflow CEO Anthony Gerardi. "By bringing critical data-driven recommendations from third-party solutions into their EHRs, Insiteflow empowers clinicians with the workflow they need to efficiently improve outcomes."

This type of integrated, automated EHR workflow drives physician utilization of these external, third-party solutions. Starting with the first month of deployment more than 80% of physicians use this EHR workflow to implement data-driven recommendations, clinical decision support and other best practices from external solutions.

Through its expanding patent-pending platform, Insiteflow powers external solutions to be:

Accessible within EHRs with single sign on (SSO)

Actionable and fully interactive within EHRs

Automated by writing clinicians' decisions into their EHRs and supporting systems

"Insiteflow is transforming healthcare by moving the industry beyond data interoperability to create workflow interoperability," said Morgan Flager, Silverton Partners' Managing Partner. "Our investment underscores our confidence in Insiteflow's ability to enhance the clinical experience to empower clinicians to improve cost, quality and revenue. We are excited to help in expanding their capabilities to improve healthcare outcomes."

About Insiteflow

Insiteflow was founded to empower physicians to transform clinical and financial results through EHR workflow interoperability, making external third-party solutions accessible, actionable and automated in EHRs.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners is focused on funding and mentoring early-stage businesses led by founders who share in its commitment to disrupt growth markets and build enduring companies. Founded in 2006, the firm brings the benefits of its vast network and decades of rich experience to each partnership. Austin-based Silverton is the most active venture capital investor in Texas and has been the initial investor behind visionary companies including WP Engine, Storable, SailPoint, Silicon Labs, TurnKey Vacation Rentals, The Zebra, AlertMedia, Aceable, Self Financial, Wheel, and Billie.

