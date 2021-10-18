MotorTrend Names Genesis GV70 2022 SUV Of The Year

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend announced today the Genesis GV70 as the winner of its "Golden Calipers" for SUV of the Year. Besting nearly three dozen candidates, this year's SUV of the Year stood out from the formidable competition thanks to its strong value proposition, stellar driving experience, engaging design, and an expansive package of standard features.

Genesis GV70

"We're thrilled to honor the Genesis GV70 with our SUV of the Year award," said MotorTrend Group Head of Editorial, Ed Loh. "The GV70 astounds in the way it achieves all-around excellence thanks to its fresh design, ample power, comfortable ride quality, and impressive feature set; MotorTrend's 2022 SUV of the Year hits all the right notes, and does it all at an unbelievable price."

The Genesis GV70 was judged the winner from a field of 35 total all-new or significantly redesigned SUVs by excelling against the MotorTrend of the Year award's six key criteria: safety, efficiency, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, and performance of intended function.

"We are humbled that customers and industry experts have recognized GV70's distinct character and our commitment to excellence," said Claudia Marquez, Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor America. "With its bold design and suite of technology and safety features, GV70 delivers unrivaled comfort without sacrificing a dynamic driving experience."

The GV70 nails it in terms of design with a look that is unconventional and fresh, and an exterior style that manages to deliver a distinctive and rich impression. "The design brings its own kind of luxury to the equation," MotorTrend Mexico editor Miguel Cortina said. "Genesis isn't trying to copy Europe or America or Japan—the GV70 does its own thing."

The story is the same in the cabin, which could only have been crafted by a luxury brand thinking beyond the norm. Its enormous 14.5-inch touchscreen is standard on every GV70, and it has more rear-seat space than a number of competitors thanks to front seat backs that have been carved out to accommodate more knee room. In the cargo area you find 28.9 cubic feet of usable space behind the rear seats, more than almost every vehicle in the segment.

Genesis has also been making a name for itself by offering an extensive amount of standard features for its vehicles at a competitive price point, and the GV70 is no different. It comes impressively well equipped with AWD, adaptive cruise control, lane centering, blind-spot monitoring, and that 14.5-inch screen. But beyond all of its copious equipment, what really drives the GV70's value proposition home is how considered and compelling the package feels as a whole.

In a segment stuffed with intriguing options, the Genesis GV70, which melds scintillating dynamics with huge value and a level of practicality that's rare among luxury vehicles, is nothing short of a revelation—and as a result it is the only choice for the 2022 MotorTrend SUV of the Year honor.

MOTORTREND

MOTORTREND®, a media brand of MotorTrend Group, was founded in 1949 and is internationally recognized as one of the leading brands in the automotive category. The MOTORTREND brand is composed of Discovery's MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity; MotorTrend magazine; the award-winning website MotorTrend.com; MotorTrend App subscription video on-demand service; MotorTrend Auto Shows; MotorTrend Audio; MotorTrend en Español; MotorTrend India; and the renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, Truck of the Year, Person of the Year, and Best Driver's Car awards programs.

MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's MotorTrend TV and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 1.3 billion monthly impressions across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the core of everything we do. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. Genesis offers a range of models including the dynamic GV70 sport utility vehicle, GV80 sport utility vehicle, G70 sport sedan, G80 executive sedan, and the flagship G90 sedan. Genesis Motor North America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and serves as the regional headquarters of Genesis in the United States and Canada.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America