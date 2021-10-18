Top Washington, D.C. Firm Phase 2 Consulting Appoints Cyd McKenna as President

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 2 Consulting, one of Washington, D.C.'s top consulting firms, is naming Cyd McKenna as President of the company. The firm specializes in government affairs, public policy and advocacy, community affairs and more, representing Fortune 500 companies, multinational corporations, startups, civil rights organizations and nonprofits. Taking over from Founder and CEO Lamell McMorris starting November 1, 2021, McKenna brings unparalleled expertise to lead Phase 2 Consulting's dynamic team in effectively serving the company's diverse client roster.

Phase 2 Consulting

"I am thrilled to join the Phase 2 Consulting team," said McKenna. "The firm's work is focused on building meaningful relationships with and producing impactful results for clients while championing social responsibility and equity. I look forward to leading the team in engineering innovative solutions to strengthen their positions and guiding them through times of crisis and times of success."

McKenna was most recently Chief of Staff at The Collective PAC and has over 20 years of experience in government affairs, political campaigns, operational management, public affairs and more, including her roles as Executive Director of the Rhode Island Democratic Party and Deputy Director of Communications at the Rhode Island House of Representatives. Additionally, McKenna has served as Chief of Staff for the Providence City Council and Vice President of Operations at the Perennial Strategy Group. Through her varied professional background, McKenna will play a critical role in building momentum and maximizing results for the firm's clients.

"Cyd McKenna is a dynamic public affairs professional with a wide-ranging background. She brings critical operational and leadership skills to Phase 2 Consulting, ensuring that our clients continue to receive exceptional service and achieve pivotal goals. I am excited to welcome her to the team and watch her steer the firm through this next chapter." – Lamell McMorris, Founder and CEO of Phase 2 Consulting

For over a decade, Phase 2 Consulting has built bridges and relationships from Wall Street to Capitol Hill and around the world, listening to its clients' needs and advocating directly on their behalf. Over the years, the firm has worked successfully for its clients with leaders from both sides of the political aisle, federal and state governments, local governments and school boards, grassroots and grasstops leaders, civil rights organizations and nonprofits, the media, corporate America, and community leaders.

For media inquiries or to speak with Lamell McMorris or Cyd McKenna, please contact Lisa Burkert at lisa@thetascgroup.com or 917-929-0123.

About Phase 2 Consulting

Phase 2 Consulting is one of Washington, DC's top strategic advisory firms providing government affairs, public policy advice and advocacy, public relations, community affairs, corporate social responsibility planning, education consulting, diversity and inclusion training, and other consulting services to its clients. For over a decade, the firm has represented Fortune 500 companies, large multinational corporations, small startups, public sector clients, nonprofits, civil rights organizations, trade associations, and unions. Guided by the company's unique perspectives and diverse experiences and rooted in a belief in opportunity and economic growth, Phase 2 Consulting has built key relationships over decades of experience that help its clients in times of crisis and as they shepherd their companies through ever-changing economic times. You can access the Phase 2 Consulting website at https://www.phase2-consulting.com/.

Contact:

Lisa Burkert

The TASC Group

Phone: 917-929-0123

lisa@thetascgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Phase 2 Consulting