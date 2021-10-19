Davidson Hospitality Group Names Rick Colangelo Executive Vice President Of Pivot Lifestyle Vertical

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Davidson Hospitality Group has newly appointed Rick Colangelo to head its lifestyle operating vertical, Pivot, which encompasses independent and soft brand properties in 15 states throughout the U.S. As Executive Vice President, Colangelo is responsible for driving the overall success and bottom-line results for the premier hospitality management company's lifestyle & luxury operating division. Among his focus areas will be furthering strategic portfolio growth, expanding brand equity, and directing operating standards across the hotels and restaurants managed under Pivot.

"With his demonstrated ability to elevate lifestyle hotels and his commitment to operational excellence, Rick is a best-in-class leader who is well-suited to chart the path that will take Pivot into its next great chapter," said Davidson Hospitality Group COO Pete Sams. "Rick's comprehensive industry perspective, creative dynamism and highly specialized expertise in the lifestyle space will be invaluable to our ownership partners, team members and guests in redefining the way quality and innovative hospitality is delivered."

Building his career at both global and emerging hospitality companies, Colangelo has extensive experience and an established reputation in the industry's lifestyle sector. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations at Virgin Hotels where he spearheaded the brand's growth, opening hotels in Dallas, Nashville, Las Vegas and most recently New Orleans. His resume also includes stints at Hyatt Hotels Corporation, overseeing the brand's lifestyle portfolio as Senior Vice President of Field Operations, and at Two Roads Hospitality where he led the evolution of the Thompson and Joie de Vivre brands as Executive Vice President. There, he played an integral role in the company's nationwide expansion while continuing to add value to the portfolio's existing 35 hotels and resorts. Prior to that, Colangelo held an 11-year tenure at Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants during which he grew the brand's footprint in the Northeast, South Florida and Texas markets.

Colangelo currently serves on the Hospitality and Tourism Management Advisory Board for the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

About Pivot

Pivot is the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group. With a deep-rooted passion for continuous innovation, Pivot offers exceptional service delivery, revenue generation, integrated marketing and financial responsibility. Constituted by some of the most accomplished leaders in lifestyle hospitality, Pivot caters to today's independent, adventure-minded traveler through approachable design, locally-inspired food and beverage, intuitive, heartfelt service and authentic experiences at each of its properties. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com/pivot. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #PivotHotels

About Davidson Hospitality Group

Davidson Hospitality Group is an award-winning, full-service hospitality management company comprised of 67 existing hotels and resorts; more than 165 restaurants, bars and lounges; and nearly 1.5 million square feet of meeting space across the United States. A trusted partner and preferred operator for Hilton, Hyatt, Kimpton, Marriott, and Margaritaville, Davidson offers a unique entrepreneurial management style and owners' mentality that provides the individualized personal service of a small company, enhanced by the breadth and depth of skill and experience of a larger company. In keeping with the company's heritage of delivering value, Davidson Hospitality Group is comprised of four highly specialized operating verticals: Davidson Hotels, Pivot, Davidson Resorts and Davidson Restaurant Group. For more information, visit www.davidsonhospitality.com. Follow us on Instagram: @davidsonhospitality and Twitter: @DavidsonHospGrp. Like us on Facebook: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. Connect with us on LinkedIn: @DavidsonHospitalityGroup. #DavidsonHospitality

