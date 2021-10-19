Caldera Releases New RIP Software Version 15 to Coincide with 30th Anniversary

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of a new version of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software to coincide with the company's 30th anniversary. With the release of Version 15, Caldera users will be able to upgrade their software for enhanced performance, increased flexibility and improved features, which will better enable them to meet the challenges of the large-format digital printing industry.

(PRNewsfoto/Dover)

This version includes six new features that will be available to all Version 15 users, as well as special inclusions for CalderaCare subscribers. Additionally, OS Support has been expanded in preparation for the release of MacOS Monterey, and more than 10 new Print & Cut drivers have been added to Version 15 ISO. Along with this new version of CalderaRIP, the company is releasing V1.12 of CalderaDock, the toolbox that allows users to manage the licenses and installation of all their Caldera solutions. It now comes with an improved interface for attaching and switching RIP licenses and a Sync&Deploy module to allow users to install their drivers and profiles remotely.

"For our 30th anniversary, we've added a range of new features to our RIP, demonstrating our commitment to leveraging our customers' workflows. As we enter our fourth decade, we are fueled by delivering innovative solutions to our customers as we continue to address new challenges together," said Arnaud Fabre, Product Manager at Caldera.

The new features included in Version 15 will contribute to making it one of the most versatile RIP packages on the market. A new White Under Marks feature has been created for improved cutting accuracy on non-white media such as dark, transparent or metallic substrates, while the new Wide Contour Offset greatly improves the accuracy of the cutting process when shrinking or distorting textile substrates. Users will be able to automate their trimming workflow using the ASP (Automatic Slicer Positioning) functionality of the Fotoba XLA 170. This feature is unique to CalderaRIP and saves on manual processes while still delivering maximum cutting speed, flexibility and precision.

Version 15 also includes a new Preview feature to help keep track of nested jobs in high-throughput production environments. It facilitates job inspection and verification both before and after printing and can be used to easily identify jobs inside the nest. Checkmarks help to minimize errors and media waste. The existing TileOrder feature has been improved, and there is a new update of the Pantone Fashion and Home Interior Spot Colors library.

Along with these enhancements to the RIP software, Version 15 comes with new features for CalderaCare subscribers, including a PrintProof feature to set up an efficient customer verification workflow and avoid unwanted waste, and a new date filter in CalderaJobs to help operators easily find any job they need to reprint or archive. SmartImport has also been improved to further automate job submission workflows. All Version 15 users will further benefit from changes to CalderaDock, as the new V1.12 embeds an improved interface and allows remote deployment using Sync&Deploy.

"CalderaRIP Version 15 continues our long tradition of putting our customers' needs at the heart of what we do. Each new iteration of the RIP is designed to drive their businesses forward by providing the most advanced and comprehensive digital printing software available," said Samin Sarkar, General Manager at Caldera.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

