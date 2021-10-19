Nearsightedness is a Public Health Crisis Coalition of vision groups to hold briefing to educate legislators on increasing incidence of myopia and associated cost burden

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearsightedness has risen dramatically over the last 50 years. If nothing is done to help slow the increase, half the world's population may be nearsighted by the year 2050. That means much more than a lot of people in glasses. It means a lot of kids today are at risk of developing vision-threatening eye conditions tomorrow. That's why the Alliance for Eye and Vision Research organized a Congressional briefing that will be livestreamed Wednesday, Oct. 20, from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern. The briefing is held in conjunction with the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Optometric Association, Research to Prevent Blindness, and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

People who have myopia, also known as nearsightedness, can see close-up objects clearly, but objects farther away are blurry. Myopia that begins in early childhood often worsens as the child grows. If these changes are too extreme, it can be hard to correct the blurriness with glasses or contact lenses and the risk of potentially blinding eye conditions rises, including retinal detachment, glaucoma, early cataracts and myopic maculopathy, a leading cause of blindness world-wide.

The socioeconomic impact is also devastating. Studies estimate that the global impact of uncorrected myopia results in a $244 billion annual productivity loss, while blindness from myopic macular degeneration results in a $6 billion annual productivity loss.

While more research is required to understand why myopia is on the rise, new treatment options are available to slow the disease in children so the most devastating consequences of high myopia can be avoided.

The briefing features two experts who will discuss the latest research and treatments:

Ophthalmologist Katherine Lee , MD, PhD , St. Luke's Children's Hospital, Boise, Idaho

Jason Compton , OD, Compton Eye Associates, New York, New York

Register here https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_s2cAZl44QkGbXBOI1D674Q

About the Academy

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is the world's largest association of eye physicians and surgeons. A global community of 32,000 medical doctors, we protect sight and empower lives by setting the standards for ophthalmic education and advocating for our patients and the public. Our EyeSmart® program provides the public with the most trusted information about eye health. For more information, visit aao.org.

View original content:

SOURCE American Academy of Ophthalmology