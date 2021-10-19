Record Third Quarter for Ducati, Which Leads to Already Higher Deliveries in First Nine Months of 2021 than Entire 2020

BORGO PANIGALE, Bologna, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An extremely positive third quarter has ended for Ducati with 49,693 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts all over the world. At the end of the first nine months of 2021, the company has already exceeded the sales volumes obtained in the whole 2020 (year total 2020: 48,042).

The third quarter of 2021 is confirmed as the best in Ducati's history, with a growth of +3% over the same period of 2020 and +25% compared to 2019.

At the end of September, the biggest market for motorcycles delivered remains the Italian one (7,954), followed by the United States (7,475) and Germany (5,627).

Francesco Milicia, Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales: "Ducati closed the first nine months of the year with sales volumes that are already higher than the full year 2020, both for the bikes and for after-sales products like clothing, accessories and spare parts. The growth we are experiencing is practically widespread on all the main markets in which Ducati is present and extends across the product families. We are very satisfied with the results obtained: the community of Ducatisti is growing all over the world and the most influential magazines in the motorcycling sector are awarding important prizes to Ducati bikes. This is a source of pride and satisfaction for us here in Borgo Panigale and in all Ducati subsidiaries worldwide. The brand is now more solid and appreciated than ever and we are already focusing on next year. In fact, in these weeks, we are presenting to the world the new products for the coming year, through the web series Ducati World Première 2022".

Confirming the appreciation of Ducati motorcycles, throughout the year all the product families of the Bologna-based manufacturer have been growing across the board. In particular, the most delivered bikes are the Multistrada V4, which has remained in first place throughout 2021, followed by the Ducati Scrambler 800 family, the Streetfighter V4 and, immediately after, the Monster.

Ducati has already started to present the new products of the 2022 range. The first episodes of the Ducati World Première was dedicated to the new Multistrada V2, a comfortable, fun to ride, versatile and technologically advanced twin-cylinder bike that represents the new gateway to the Multistrada universe.

Also the new models of the Ducati Scrambler world have been unveiled, with the arrival of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO which was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati and which incorporates some stylistic elements typical of the 1970s era. On the other hand, the 800 family is joined by the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard, a motorcycle created to experience the city environment by making itself noticed through a combination of style, sportiness and fun.

A section dedicated to the Ducati World Première is available on the official Ducati website to discover the calendar and not miss a single episode of the presentation of the 2022 range.

